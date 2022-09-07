ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Approach Brighton To Talk To Graham Potter

By Connor Dossi-White
 3 days ago

Chelsea has started the search to find their new manager after sacking Thomas Tuchel this morning with Brighton's Graham Potter seeming to be the early front runner.

Chelsea fans woke up this morning to a shock after Todd Boehly and his new team sacked Blues boss Thomas Tuchel after last night's Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Despite having a positive record with Chelsea and winning the club's second Champions League, Tuchel reportedly lost the confidence of the board and a number of players around the dressing room which led to this decision.

The club has already confirmed that the coaching staff will take over in Chelsea's upcoming London derby against Fulham on Saturday whilst the board will look to find the next manager.

Rumours have already emerged of who the next Chelsea manager will be with Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino on the Blues list. Still, it seems Brighton manager Graham Potter is an early front runner.

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph , Chelsea has already approached Brighton to make an attempt to talk to Potter in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Potter is already contracted to Brighton which would force Chelsea to pay up a minimum of £10 million to buy the English manager out of his current contract.

The Brighton manager currently sits fourth in the Premier League after an impressive start to the season despite losing the likes of Marc Cucurella.

