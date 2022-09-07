ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA, NBPA Partner With Sorare to Launch NFT-Based Fantasy Game

By Jacob Feldman
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago

After introducing millions of fans to the blockchain through NBA Top Shot, the league and the NBPA will take their next leap into NFTs this season.

On Wednesday, Sorare announced it will release a collectible NFT fantasy basketball game ahead of the 2022-23 season as part of a multi-year agreement with the NBA and NBPA. Users will be able to buy NFT cards of NBA stars and put together lineups for public competitions, similar to Sorare’s existing soccer and baseball offerings.

Founded in France in 2018, Sorare expanded to the U.S. in 2021 and has had its sights set on landing the NBA as a partner.

“Every day in our community there are people asking, ‘When is the NBA coming? When is Sorare offering the NBA?’” Sorare head of business development Michael Meltzer said. “It’s something we hear constantly. … We think this is a critical, game-changing deal for us.”

Since announcing its MLB game in July, Sorare has added 250,000 users, bringing its total to more than two million registered players. Roughly 85% of the players for its baseball game have come outside the U.S. “We felt like with their footprint in the global community, that would just … continue to build greater traction for us,” Josh Goodstadt—EVP of licensing for Think450, the NBPA’s licensing arm—said in an interview.

Rudy Gobert and Blake Griffin have also invested in Sorare, as NBA players increasingly flex their muscle on cap tables.

Sorare will be the NBA’s official NFT fantasy partner, joining Dapper Labs and Panini as producers of NBA-licensed blockchain collectibles. Sorare has differentiated itself with a focus on fantasy gameplay and has continued to land major partnerships despite other entries into the category (including DraftKings’ ReignMakers product, for instance, which is making a big marketing push around its football game ahead of Week 1).

“Sorare has been a pioneer really in the merging of fantasy sports and NFTs, and they’re clearly the leader in the category,” NBA head of consumer products Matt Holt said in an interview. “It’s really just about giving our fans another opportunity to engage with the league and the teams and its players in a new and exciting and different way.”

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

LeBron’s New Lakers Contract Pushes Career Playing Salary to $530 Million

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract extension with star LeBron James worth $97.1 million over two years, including a player option for the 2024-25 season, according to his agency, Klutch Sports Group. James was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season. If the four-time MVP exercises the option, the payday will push his career on-court earnings to $529 million, according to Spotrac. The tally is tops all-time in U.S. sports, based on current guaranteed contracts. The previous high was $499 million for fellow NBA star Kevin Durant, who is about to start a four-year, $194 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NBA Cuts ‘League Pass’ Price 56% Amid Streaming Battles

The NBA will offer its out-of-market streaming service at a dramatically lower price this season as leagues continue to grow their direct-to-consumer businesses. The League Pass standard package (which now includes NBA TV access too) will cost $100 for the 2022-23 season, according to renewal notices recently sent to subscribers, down from $230. Fans can also opt to pay $15/month. The premium package, which allows for multiple streams and doesn’t include commercials, will see its price lowered from $280 to $130, according to a league source. The price changes bring the NBA’s streaming product in line with other digital services. Netflix’s standard...
NBA
Sportico

Arctos Buys Stake in NBA’s Jazz, Priming Utah for More Sports

Private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners is purchasing a minority stake in the Utah Jazz. Believed to be the largest sports-focused private equity fund in the world, Arctos has more than $5 billion in client money distributed across multiple funds. Once the NBA approves the transaction, the Jazz will become the fourth NBA franchise in which Arctos is known to be an investor. The fund controls a 13% stake in the Golden State Warriors and a 17% interest in the Sacramento Kings, as well as a stake in HBSE, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers. The size of Arctos’ ownership...
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Matt Holt
Person
Rudy Gobert
Sportico

NBA Owner Ranadive Nears Record $90M Buy of Sacramento MiLB Club

A group led by Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is on the verge of purchasing the city’s minor league baseball team for approximately $90 million, according to people familiar with the terms. It would be the highest price ever paid for a minor league team. The deal, which includes the River Cats’ Sutter Health Park, would expand Ranadive’s real estate development in downtown Sacramento and the surrounding area. The ballpark was built and opened in 2000 at a cost of $46.5 million at the time. A Kings official did not respond when asked to comment. The River Cats are a Triple-A minor league franchise of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sportico

NFL’s Dominance Grows as Preseason Games Crush MLB, Premier League, MLS

Preseason TV ratings may be a fairly cloddish metric with which to forecast the success of the upcoming NFL season, but with just two weeks to go before the 2022 campaign officially gets underway, the league already is making short work of its competition on the track, pitch and diamond. If the latest batch of Nielsen live-plus-same-day data is anything to go by, America’s addiction to the NFL, and, by extension, our collective lust for folly, knows no bounds. On Sunday night, Fox’s coverage of a scrimmage between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals served up 3.22 million viewers and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Sporticast: Will a Third Major Team Follow Arctos’ Dollars to Utah?

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Arctos Sports Partners’ minority investment in the Utah Jazz’s parent company, Smith Entertainment Group. Arctos’ fourth known NBA investment comes as the Jazz’s majority owner, billionaire Ryan Smith, chases his goal of making Salt Lake City more of a sports and entertainment destination. Arctos will join retired NBA star Dwyane Wade in the ownership group. The hosts also talk about what a U.S. Open without Novak Djokovic might look like, as the 21-time Grand Slam winner appears unlikely...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Nba Players#Fantasy Sports#Nba Top Shot#Nbpa#Nft#Evp
Sportico

NBA Top Shot Fights NFT Securities Label in ‘Moments’ Case

In a recently filed motion to dismiss, the company behind NBA Top Shot “Moments” insists its digital basketball cards are not securities and are instead like trading cards, coins and other collectibles. Dapper Labs, a Vancouver-based blockchain company that has partnered with the NBA, is accused of violating the Securities Act of 1933 by marketing and selling “unregistered securities.” Jeeun Friel v. Dapper Labs could reshape the nascent marketplace for non-fungible tokens in sports. Top Shot uses digital asset technology to sell packs of limited-edition and attention-grabbing NBA highlight clips, such as dunks by LeBron James or three-pointers by Jayson Tatum. These...
NBA
Sportico

U.S. Open Luxury Ticket Sales Boom, Riding Tennis’ Pandemic Popularity

Tennis participation has skyrocketed in the United States since 2020, and as a result, the U.S. Open has shifted its strategy, meeting the increased demand to watch the game in person with additional premium ticket inventory and a year-round sales team. Following last year’s tournament, which successfully brought back spectators after 2020 was held without fans due to COVID-19, the 142nd edition of the U.S. Open has seen another historic run in ticket sales. According to organizers, this year’s premium hospitality sales have showed significant growth compared to the 2021 tournament and nearly doubled hospitality revenue from the 2019 tournament. The...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Deshaun Watson Settles With NFL on 11-Game Suspension, $5 Million Fine

The NFL and NFLPA on Thursday reached a settlement regarding Deshaun Watson’s suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and in doing so, averted a likely multi-month federal litigation. The settlement calls for Watson’s suspension to be increased from six games to 11 games, as well as Watson paying a fine of $5 million. That fine, along with $1 million in contributions from the NFL and Cleveland Browns, “will support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” the...
NFL
Sportico

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Readies Launch of ESPN UFC ‘GronkCast’

Peyton Manning wants to go to the mat in his ongoing bid to create a sports-content empire. The football legend, who gained notice last year when he and his brother Eli launched an accompanying “ManningCast” for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” is backing a similar concept for ESPN’s UFC pay-per-view streams, according to Variety. Fans who opt to watch Saturday night’s welterweight bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards via ESPN+ will also have access to a second stream featuring Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. along with father Gordon, who will host what is being called...
NFL
Sportico

NWSL Championship Lands in Primetime After Ally-CBS Deal

The NWSL’s championship match will air in primetime this October, a first for the 10-year-old league, reflecting viewership momentum and sponsor commitment. The 2022 season finale will appear on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29, from D.C.’s Audi Field. The network’s streaming service, Paramount+, will also broadcast the championship clash nationally, and Twitch will handle international distribution. The long-coveted Saturday night broadcast slot frees the NWSL from its original noon ET start—the same window the championship match was given last year by CBS. The late-November 2021 NWSL championship was originally scheduled for Providence Park in Portland, Ore.,...
NFL
Sportico

New York Rangers Net $33 Million for MSG With Stanley Cup Playoff Run

While the New York Rangers fell just short of their first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 2014 this past season, the Broadway Blueshirts’ corporate overlords scored big. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.  (NYSE: MSGS), the Rangers parent company, reported on Thursday that it reeled in $175 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, up $28 million from the same period last year. The Rangers played a large role in the jump, with playoff-related revenues increasing by $49.6 million as the club played 10 home games at Madison Square Garden (MSG). It’s quite the turnaround for the MSG sports arm, which reported...
NHL
Sportico

Arte Moreno to Sell Angels as Valuations Boom: ‘Now is the Time’

The Los Angeles Angels are on the market and could garner the highest price ever paid for an MLB team. The Angels announced on Tuesday that owner Arte Moreno and his family are exploring a sale of the team. The franchise, which will retain Galatioto Sports Partners to manage the sale, was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in Sportico’s latest MLB valuations, good for eighth in the league. “It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” Moreno said in a statement released by the club. “Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved...
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportico

EA Continues to Strengthen Ties With Leagues as FIFA Deal Nears End

Gaming powerhouse Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Major League Soccer (MLS) have extended their partnership. EA Sports and MLS have had a licensing and sponsorship agreement since 2012, though the league has signed a licensing deal in 1999 and appeared in EA’s best selling game, FIFA since 2000. The deal comes at a critical moment, as the California-based gaming company and FIFA recently decided not to renew their 30-year partnership after next year. EA Sports will drop the FIFA name from its famous esports game in 2023 and will continue producing it as EA Sports F.C. The gaming company has over...
MLS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy