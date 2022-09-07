'Brazilian Way To Play' - Alisson Becker Excited By Arthur Melo Signing

Liverpool goalkeeper pleased to team up again with 26-year-old midfielder.

As Liverpool prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, new signing Arthur Melo could be in line for his debut against the Serie A leaders.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 26-year-old was signed on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day from Juventus after Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury to join a lengthening list of absentees in the Liverpool squad.

Alisson Becker has played with Arthur with the Brazilian national team and he told Liverpoolfc.com , that he is really happy about his teammate joining him at Anfield.

"I'm really happy about that. Arthur is a good friend of mine, (I) played together with him in the national team (Brazil), and we won the Copa America back in 2019.

"He's a really talented player, really top qualities, Brazilian way to play, a player who likes to have the ball, good quality on the passes, he can break the lines with the passes, long balls as well long passes as well with quality.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

"So I think he brings even more quality to our team and he likes to play the way we play. Obviously, he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, to the rhythm of the game. But I'm sure with the team helping him it will be really quick for him to adapt."

LFCTR Verdict

Reds fans were desperate to see a new addition in midfield and Arthur will quickly become a fan favourite with his playing style if he can recover the form he showed at Barcelona.

Arthur has also teamed up with Fabinho in midfield for Brazil and you can find out more about their outstanding record together HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |