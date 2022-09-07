ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Brazilian Way To Play' - Alisson Becker Excited By Arthur Melo Signing

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrrXb_0hlLfQ7r00

Liverpool goalkeeper pleased to team up again with 26-year-old midfielder.

As Liverpool prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, new signing Arthur Melo could be in line for his debut against the Serie A leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnDT6_0hlLfQ7r00

IMAGO / PA Images

The 26-year-old was signed on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day from Juventus after Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury to join a lengthening list of absentees in the Liverpool squad.

Alisson Becker has played with Arthur with the Brazilian national team and he told Liverpoolfc.com , that he is really happy about his teammate joining him at Anfield.

"I'm really happy about that. Arthur is a good friend of mine, (I) played together with him in the national team (Brazil), and we won the Copa America back in 2019.

"He's a really talented player, really top qualities, Brazilian way to play, a player who likes to have the ball, good quality on the passes, he can break the lines with the passes, long balls as well long passes as well with quality.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

"So I think he brings even more quality to our team and he likes to play the way we play. Obviously, he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, to the rhythm of the game. But I'm sure with the team helping him it will be really quick for him to adapt."

LFCTR Verdict

Reds fans were desperate to see a new addition in midfield and Arthur will quickly become a fan favourite with his playing style if he can recover the form he showed at Barcelona.

Arthur has also teamed up with Fabinho in midfield for Brazil and you can find out more about their outstanding record together HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Napoli#The Champions League#Serie#Imago Pa Images#Juventus#Brazilian#Liverpoolfc Com#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
MLS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy