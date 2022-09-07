ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 5.01 - Double Honeymoon And Seeing Double - Press Release

In an effort to save money, newlyweds Darlene and Ben, and Jackie and Neville head off on their joint honeymoon, where their cost-saving measures contribute to a tension-filled getaway. Elsewhere, Dan, Becky, Harris, Mark and Beverly Rose head off for a night at a waterpark, where Harris and Mark bond in an unexpected way as Mark copes with the news that his ex-boyfriend is dating someone else.
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 8th September 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Big Sky - Episode 3.2 - Woods Are Lovely, Dark And Deep. Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.10 - The Secret History of the...
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 2 - Sneak Peek + Casting News

It was also announced during the ceremony that Academy Award nominee Carol Kane will join season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS with a recurring role as Pelia. Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Season 3 - Angelique Cabral Joins Cast

Maggie‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound. The actress is joining Big Sky‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles.
spoilertv.com

Cobra Kai - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com

The Imperfects - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Imperfects is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 10.01 - If You Build It - Teaser Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

“If You Build It” – With everyone living back at home, the house is full of Goldberg chaos and also … Goldberg stuff, which is driving pregnant Erica bonkers and leads her to enlist Beverly’s help in clearing things out for the baby. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry are forced to share a bedroom to make room for the baby nursery. Adam can’t handle how insufferable Barry is, so he comes up with the ultimate prank to get back at him on the season premiere of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG-L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

The Peripheral - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.
spoilertv.com

Full Circle - Claire Danes To Star

Claire Danes has been tapped as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Danes is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business. Beetz is said to be playing an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
WDW News Today

New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which TV genres do you enjoy the most?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Jason who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
disneytips.com

Opening Date Announced For Iconic Disney Attraction After Two Month Closure

One of the most popular attractions at Disney Parks just released its reopening date. A few months ago, Disneyland’s official website announced that Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in Fantasyland, would be closing. Disney suggested that fans of the Swiss Alps-inspired experience should periodically check the website for updates. One of...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Hotel Disney Vacation Club Tower Name & Logo Revealed

Today at D23 Expo 2022, we finally learned the name of the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel!. Quite unsurprisingly, the hotel will be named The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The logo is shaped like a D with a four-point star in the center separating four different-colored sections.
