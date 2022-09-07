“If You Build It” – With everyone living back at home, the house is full of Goldberg chaos and also … Goldberg stuff, which is driving pregnant Erica bonkers and leads her to enlist Beverly’s help in clearing things out for the baby. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry are forced to share a bedroom to make room for the baby nursery. Adam can’t handle how insufferable Barry is, so he comes up with the ultimate prank to get back at him on the season premiere of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG-L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO