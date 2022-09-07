ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

butlerradio.com

Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg

It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
SAXONBURG, PA
wisr680.com

Mars Fundraising For Foundation

Mars Area School District families will have a chance to raise money to fund educational programs, activities, and projects at upcoming events. The Mars Planet Foundation is hosting three “Bounce and Skate Into Fall” back-to-school fundraisers for students and families. The first fundraiser for the Mars Area Primary...
MARS, PA
wisr680.com

St. Barnabas Hosting Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

The public is invited participate in a fundraising event later this week to benefit a great local cause. St. Barnabas Charities is holding a Sporting Clays event this Friday at Highland Sporting Clays in Champion, PA. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the shoot at 10. This event will...
CHAMPION, PA
wisr680.com

Schools And Municipalities To Honor 9/11

This weekend is the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and local schools and municipalities are taking time to mark the occasion. On Friday, a number of ceremonies will be held in the Seneca Valley School District. Students in the JROTC will read remarks about the attacks and hold a moment of silence at the secondary campus starting at 8:40 a.m.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Kittanning, PA
Butler, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Kittanning, PA
wisr680.com

Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival

A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wisr680.com

Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship

The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 9-11

Two musical tribute acts will take the stage this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 221 Main St., Irwin:. • The Jersey Tenors, 8 p.m. Friday. The quartet pairs iconic opera classics with tunes from rock ’n’ roll greats like Queen, Elton John and Bon Jovi, along with Jersey’s finest — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang and Whitney Houston. A ticket is $28.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions

PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Two Polling Precincts Set To Change

Butler County’s election bureau is looking at changing the location of two polling precincts. Officials are proposing changing Concord Township’s precinct from the municipal building to the Concord Presbyterian Church on Hooker Road. In Clearfield Township, the precinct could be moved to St. John’s Catholic Church instead of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

