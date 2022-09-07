Read full article on original website
Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg
It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
Mars Fundraising For Foundation
Mars Area School District families will have a chance to raise money to fund educational programs, activities, and projects at upcoming events. The Mars Planet Foundation is hosting three “Bounce and Skate Into Fall” back-to-school fundraisers for students and families. The first fundraiser for the Mars Area Primary...
St. Barnabas Hosting Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser
The public is invited participate in a fundraising event later this week to benefit a great local cause. St. Barnabas Charities is holding a Sporting Clays event this Friday at Highland Sporting Clays in Champion, PA. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the shoot at 10. This event will...
Schools And Municipalities To Honor 9/11
This weekend is the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and local schools and municipalities are taking time to mark the occasion. On Friday, a number of ceremonies will be held in the Seneca Valley School District. Students in the JROTC will read remarks about the attacks and hold a moment of silence at the secondary campus starting at 8:40 a.m.
Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival
A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
Norwin area: Car cruise, craft and vendor show, Antiques on Main, more
Irwin will host multiple events activities this week. A Fall Appreciation Car Cruise will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 along Main Street. In addition to Main Street being closed, the Third Street, Fourth Street and Fifth Street parking lots will be closed, as well as spaces by the Fourth Street Arch. Food trucks will be at the car cruise.
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship
The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
Tortoise is crowd-pleaser at North Huntingdon pet store
On a typical day, Sheldon ambles around the aisles, inspecting bags of food and occasionally attempting to slip outside to bask in the sun in front of the Petland store at Norwin Town Square. Sheldon, however, isn’t a casual shopper mulling over possible purchases and an easy escape. He’s...
Mixing church and politics: Mastriano's endorsement at a Pittsburgh-area church
PITTSBURGH — Church and politics can be a powerful and a volatile mix. Witness some of the comments documented by Pittsburgh's Action News 4 inside a Pittsburgh-area church during a campaign stop this week by Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. Watch the report in the video player above.
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Murrysville area: Oktoberfest, corn maze, scholarships, more
——— Historical festival set for Sept. 17. The Murrysville Historical Preservation Society will host its 11th annual festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sampson/Clark Toll House, 5332 W. Pike St. in Murrysville. “Across a Tollgate in Time” will include reenactors, period demonstrations, examples...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 9-11
Two musical tribute acts will take the stage this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 221 Main St., Irwin:. • The Jersey Tenors, 8 p.m. Friday. The quartet pairs iconic opera classics with tunes from rock ’n’ roll greats like Queen, Elton John and Bon Jovi, along with Jersey’s finest — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang and Whitney Houston. A ticket is $28.
Heartache: Murrysville family honors the memory of loved one
When Debbie and Jeff O’Connor walked through the door from an early December trip last year, they immediately saw it. The Christmas tree was in its place in the patio room. “My daughter Caitlin had brought the tree up from downstairs,” Debbie O’Connor said. “She wanted to surprise us, and she definitely did.”
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
‘I want justice’: Former police sergeant suing Kiski Township
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former Kiski Township police sergeant is suing the township he once served, accusing township supervisors of a pattern of threats and intimidation. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Majority of Kiski Township police officers quit jobs overnight. On Thursday, Thomas Dessell filed a civil lawsuit in Armstrong County.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions
PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
Two Polling Precincts Set To Change
Butler County’s election bureau is looking at changing the location of two polling precincts. Officials are proposing changing Concord Township’s precinct from the municipal building to the Concord Presbyterian Church on Hooker Road. In Clearfield Township, the precinct could be moved to St. John’s Catholic Church instead of...
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
