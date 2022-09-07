ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student

PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
PONDER, TX
Family of Botham Jean still seeking justice years after his death

DALLAS — In the four years since Botham Jean’s death, his name and legacy have been cemented in the history not only of Dallas, but the state of Texas, as well. Jean was murdered by former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018, in his living room while watching television.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals

A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
FORT WORTH, TX
Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted

DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
WATAUGA, TX
Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
DeSoto private school teacher fired after recording captures possible abuse

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A private school in DeSoto fired a pre-school teacher on Thursday after an audio recorder attached to a student's backpack captured the instructor's outbursts in the classroom.The teacher can be heard screaming at children in the 4-year-old class to "see what happens" if they don't follow instructions. She threatens to let a child "freeze" at nap time, withholding a blanket due to something she said.One portion of the audio, recorded over several days of school, includes loud slaps. Ra'Kia Waters said her son told her the teacher would hit students with her shoe, although no children...
DESOTO, TX
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX
Tarrant Jail Contractor Charged With Smuggling Drugs: Sheriff

A contractor at the Tarrant County Jail was arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking inside the jail, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. Aaliyah Lyles worked as a commissary employee at the Green Bay Jail located at 2500 Urban Drive in Fort Worth. Lyles, 25, faces two charges of drug possession...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children

In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
DALLAS, TX
Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX

