Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
New 'disturbing' report on Fort Worth police practices spurs call for change by city council
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 97-page report outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department from improper use of force to lack of accountability. The city commissioned the report from a team of policing experts after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed...
fox4news.com
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of Botham Jean still seeking justice years after his death
DALLAS — In the four years since Botham Jean’s death, his name and legacy have been cemented in the history not only of Dallas, but the state of Texas, as well. Jean was murdered by former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018, in his living room while watching television.
dallasexpress.com
Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals
A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
inforney.com
Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted
DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested.
DeSoto private school teacher fired after recording captures possible abuse
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A private school in DeSoto fired a pre-school teacher on Thursday after an audio recorder attached to a student's backpack captured the instructor's outbursts in the classroom.The teacher can be heard screaming at children in the 4-year-old class to "see what happens" if they don't follow instructions. She threatens to let a child "freeze" at nap time, withholding a blanket due to something she said.One portion of the audio, recorded over several days of school, includes loud slaps. Ra'Kia Waters said her son told her the teacher would hit students with her shoe, although no children...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Jail Contractor Charged With Smuggling Drugs: Sheriff
A contractor at the Tarrant County Jail was arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking inside the jail, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. Aaliyah Lyles worked as a commissary employee at the Green Bay Jail located at 2500 Urban Drive in Fort Worth. Lyles, 25, faces two charges of drug possession...
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
beckersasc.com
Death of anesthesiologist who worked at temporarily closed Texas ASC under investigation
Dallas police are investigating the death of an anesthesiologist who worked at an ASC where a potentially compromised IV bag was found, The Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 7. Anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, MD, who worked at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, died on June 21. She was originally...
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Steve Bannon Turns Himself In AND It Shoulda Been Hal
Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in to New York City authorities over possibly defrauding donors. Fox News Radio’s Ryan Schmelz tells us all about it. And someone in Fort Worth has the winning lottery ticket…it shoulda been Hal.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
Dallas Observer
Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps
The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
