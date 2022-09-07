ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

blockworks.co

Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts

$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Defiance Launches $IBIT: First Short Blockchain ETF - to Hedge Crypto Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Defiance, a leading thematic ETF provider, is announcing the launch of The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF ( IBIT ) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005592/en/ The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (Graphic: Business Wire)
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Institutional Ethereum Staking

In an effort to meet the “growing demand” from institution investors, SEBA is turning to Ethereum staking ahead of the merge. SEBA bank, a crypto-friendly bank in Zug, Switzerland, announced the launch of Ethereum (ETH) staking for its institutional investors. The move “caters to growing demand from institutions...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
STOCKS
investing.com

European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump

(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
STOCKS
investing.com

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

FTX Ventures Plans to Take 30% Stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

(Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm led by...
BUSINESS
investing.com

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy,...
STOCKS
SFGate

Legendary China bets unwind as Buffett, SoftBank sell

For early backers, they've been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and BYD. But now big-name investors who've made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China's biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government's grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

Crypto ETF Trading: Now on LYOTRADE

Holding a variety of assets can help diversify the risk of a portfolio. Where to start? One solution is ETFs. Buying just one ETF can give you a stake in hundreds of stocks or bonds. An exchange-traded fund is a financial tool to buy baskets of stocks containing shares of...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024

The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

SoFi (SOFI), Block (SQ), or Affirm (AFRM): Which Fintech Stock Scores Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?

Fintech stocks have plunged this year due to a challenging macro backdrop and the fading of pandemic-induced tailwinds. However, the long-term growth prospects of fintech companies seem strong amid the growing preference for digital transactions. We will discuss three popular fintech names and their potential to navigate through these uncertain times.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%

European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
