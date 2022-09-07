Read full article on original website
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home Now Offering “Meals at Home”
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a al carte or package deals depending on their individual needs. Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Annual Changing Aging series slated for Sept. 13-15
For the first time since 2019, the Changing Aging series that focuses on health and wellness for seniors, will return to an in-person format. Changing Aging will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15. This year’s schedule features diverse events and the opportunity to get a flu shot. Host sites include the Boothbay Region YMCA, the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta.
mainepublic.org
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine
New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sept. 8 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Memorial service for Karl Marean
A memorial service for Karl James Marean who died May 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High Street, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
Roadway back open after water main break in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police said Friday morning a "large" water main break could impact evening rush hour traffic in an area of South Portland. Crews worked to repair the break in the area of Broadway and Wescott Road, near Cash Corner, according to a release from South Portland police around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Selectman worried about Hampden biomass facility’s instability
Selectman Mike Smith has often compared sending refuse to a landfill to “burying it in somebody’s backyard.” He has concerns about the long-term negative environmental impact it has on the planet. In 2016. Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District contracted with Fiberight, a new biomass plant in Hampden, to accept the district’s trash. Edgecomb is one of four BRRDD members. But in the ensuing years, the district has sent its trash to a Norridgewock landfill because the Hampden plant has been plagued by financial and management problems.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
United Way Fall Campaign kicks off!
United Way of Mid Coast Maine kicked off its 2022 annual Campaign for the community Thursday. The theme for this year’s campaign is “You Belong. Let’s LIVE UNITED.”. Campaign Chair Mara Pennell, vice president of Commercial Lending for Bath Savings, said the message of belonging is important. “United Way works to advance the best start for children, financial stability, and healthy community connections for every single person in our communities,” said Pennell. “And United Way does this by enlisting the generosity and power of all of us – not just the wealthy, not just people in high positions, but all of us – to make life better for all of us.
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Route 27 boutique coming to Edgecomb
Kamala Boutique is coming to Edgecomb in November. The Edgecomb Planning Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to approve a change-of-use permit for Katherine Mary and Mo LaMontagne who recently moved to Edgecomb from Holliston, Massachusetts. Katherine Mary LaMontange will sell one-of-a-kind clothing, crafts and jewelry in her shop at 788...
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich selectmen nix request to borrow tent
To avoid setting a precedent, among other reasons, Woolwich selectmen in a split decision Sept. 6 turned down a request to loan a tent for a non-profit children’s Halloween event. Janine and Lee Hague of Rescue Charlie’s Friends had hoped to borrow the tent for their HOWL–O–WEEN Spooktacular planned for Oct. 22 and 23.
wabi.tv
The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be coming to your area
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wondered what happened to a tipped trailer carrying groceries? Well, that inspired this discounted grocery store on a trailer called Tipped Trailer Company. “I have diapers. I have shampoo, I have canned goods, snacks, lots of snacks,” said Rachael Gosnell. Rachael Gosnell...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sheriff’s department expanding drone program
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is buying three new drones for its aerial program. On Sept. 6, commissioners approved using drug forfeiture funds to buy the new drones. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported the forfeiture account had $3,474.84 available. “This will help us continue developing our program,” Brackett said. “The program...
wabi.tv
293 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 293 new cases of the virus and 10 new COVID-related deaths. Seven of those deaths were identified by vital records review. 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday. 21 people are in critical care.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
WPFO
Student hit by truck at Bates College
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
