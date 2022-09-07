Read full article on original website
The 18th Veterans on Parade kicks off in Marion September 10th
Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Marion Saturday morning for the annual Veterans on Parade. For 18 years hundreds of veterans gather in Marion to for the Veterans on Parade. It was started by some veterans to salute and honor the Gulf War and Iraqi War...
State Week: Abuse inside a state-run mental health center
A new investigative collaboration between Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises Midwest and ProPublica has found hundreds of reports of abuse inside the Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois. For years, this abuse has gone unreported — and Choate employees have rarely been held responsible for the harm...
Bruce Weber will be back in southern Illinois to highlight Saluki Tipoff Dinner
Saluki Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bruce Weber will highlight the Saluki Tip-Off Dinner next month at Kokopelli Golf Club. During his five seasons at SIU, Weber’s teams compiled a 103-54 record, advanced to two NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance, plus an NIT appearance. The Salukis beat...
