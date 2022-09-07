ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Offers Help to CNN After Years of Calling Them 'Fake News'

After years of calling CNN “fake news,” Donald Trump had a different message for the cable network on Sunday night. After bashing Fox News for “pushing Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” the former president offered his help to CNN in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” he wrote. The offer follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) board member John Malone pushing to make the network more “centrist.” The peculiar Trump offer also comes in light of the ex-president threatening to sue CNN in recent weeks and subsequently fundraising off the non-existent lawsuit. A CNN representative declined to comment on Trump’s offer Monday morning when reached by The Daily Beast, and a Trump spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
HuffPost

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His 'Saddest Video Yet'

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.Former President Donald Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly classified documents he had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from his country club during its search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim...
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Stomps All Over Trump Russiagate Lawsuit Against Hillary

A federal judge in Florida has tossed a racketeering lawsuit that Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a slew of other defendants—dismantling his claims one by one in an absolutely withering critique.“It is not simply that I find the Amended Complaint ‘inadequate in any respect,’” Judge Donald Middlebrooks writes at one point. “It is inadequate in nearly every respect.”Trump filed the suit in March alleging that Clinton and the others “orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information” about his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.After the defendants filed a motion to dismiss, Trump’s lawyers filed a...
