After years of calling CNN “fake news,” Donald Trump had a different message for the cable network on Sunday night. After bashing Fox News for “pushing Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” the former president offered his help to CNN in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” he wrote. The offer follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) board member John Malone pushing to make the network more “centrist.” The peculiar Trump offer also comes in light of the ex-president threatening to sue CNN in recent weeks and subsequently fundraising off the non-existent lawsuit. A CNN representative declined to comment on Trump’s offer Monday morning when reached by The Daily Beast, and a Trump spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO