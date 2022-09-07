Read full article on original website
Trump calls for FBI UPRISING: Furious ex-President urges agents to 'go nuts' and 'not take it anymore' over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump went to bat for his alternative social media site Monday morning, claiming in a Truth Social post that the platform is 'our voice' and urging his supporters to sign up. Reports reveal a string of difficulties since the website's launch, including accumulating $1.6 million in debt and an...
Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House press secretary if 2016 election was stolen
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen” following criticisms leveled by President Biden against the GOP. Doocy was referencing a number of tweets Jean-Pierre sent around the time of former President Trump’s election,...
Donald Trump Offers Help to CNN After Years of Calling Them ‘Fake News’
After years of calling CNN “fake news,” Donald Trump had a different message for the cable network on Sunday night. After bashing Fox News for “pushing Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” the former president offered his help to CNN in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” he wrote. The offer follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) board member John Malone pushing to make the network more “centrist.” The peculiar Trump offer also comes in light of the ex-president threatening to sue CNN in recent weeks and subsequently fundraising off the non-existent lawsuit. A CNN representative declined to comment on Trump’s offer Monday morning when reached by The Daily Beast, and a Trump spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times
President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.
Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His ‘Saddest Video Yet’
On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.Former President Donald Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly classified documents he had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from his country club during its search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Trump’s plaything Truth Social is reportedly about to collapse. Why am I not surprised? | Arwa Mahdawi
From Boris Johnson to Ghislaine Maxwell, there’s one thing rich people seem to have in common – they hate paying bills, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Trump Lashes Out At FBI After Zuckerberg's Hunter Biden Comments: Says Should Be Reinstated As President 'Immediately'
Nearly two years after the completion of the 2020 U.S. presidential polls and shortly ahead of the mid-term elections, former President Donald Trump has issued a yet another ultimatum concerning the results of the election. What Happened: In an intense post on Truth Social, Trump sought either his reinstatement as...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Fact Check: Is Donald Trump's Popularity 'Through The Roof' Since FBI Raid?
Former president Trump claims extraordinary approval ratings despite threat of prosecution, but what do the polls say?
Despite being out of office for a year and a half, Donald Trump said 'weirdo' Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner 'last week'
The former president said the tech executive, who Trump has accused of election interference and fraud, congratulated him on his popularity on Facebook.
Ex-Trump Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany Has Weird Take On Hillary Clinton
The former secretary of state is still living rent-free in certain heads.
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Barr Shuts Down Trump’s RINO Claim
The former attorney general had the perfect comeback to a weak insult from his old boss.
Federal Judge Stomps All Over Trump Russiagate Lawsuit Against Hillary
A federal judge in Florida has tossed a racketeering lawsuit that Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a slew of other defendants—dismantling his claims one by one in an absolutely withering critique.“It is not simply that I find the Amended Complaint ‘inadequate in any respect,’” Judge Donald Middlebrooks writes at one point. “It is inadequate in nearly every respect.”Trump filed the suit in March alleging that Clinton and the others “orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information” about his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.After the defendants filed a motion to dismiss, Trump’s lawyers filed a...
