– Poster presentation on the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Paris, France. PALO ALTO, Calif., September 10, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exai Bio, a next-generation liquid biopsy firm, and researchers at UCSF are presenting information from a brand new examine in a poster entitled “Serum-based colorectal most cancers detection utilizing orphan noncoding RNAs” on the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) assembly. This case-control examine of 191 topics demonstrated that Exai’s novel, RNA-based platform precisely predicted colorectal most cancers (CRC) circumstances versus non-cancer controls, each general and throughout the complete ranges of most cancers phases and classes of tumor measurement/extent.

