Lubbock, TX

KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. This distinguished gentleman is very obedient and kind. He loves a comfy couch and does best with female dogs. Chopper is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished

As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 pets die in house fire in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two adults and two children were displaced and two pets have died after a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a home near 72nd Place and Kewanee Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Residents returned home to find smoke and called 911.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 8th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Clear skies and light winds. High of 89°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 64°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:. Sunny and dry. High of 91°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chance for thunderstorms this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!. Give us a call at 806-749-1111. If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:. Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414. Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com. If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Covenant Health hosting community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX

