Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. This distinguished gentleman is very obedient and kind. He loves a comfy couch and does best with female dogs. Chopper is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished
As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
City of Lubbock Asks Citizens to Cut Tall Grass, Gets Mercilessly Dragged
The Facebook page for Lubbock's city government shared a post reminding residents to cut their grass now that everything has greened up from the recent rainfall. The comment section below their innocent reminder that vegetation of more than 8 inches is a no-no has everyone here at the station cracking up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
2 pets die in house fire in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two adults and two children were displaced and two pets have died after a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a home near 72nd Place and Kewanee Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Residents returned home to find smoke and called 911.
KCBD
Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
3 unexpected — but delicious and fun — reasons to travel to Lubbock
Looking for a getaway that's full of music, wine, and good food? Look no further than Lubbock, a northwest Texas city that has all this and so much more. The Lubbock area is located within the Texas High Plains AVA, which accounts for 90 percent of all Texas wine grapes grown and produced.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with you high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 9.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Clear skies and light winds. High of 89°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 64°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:. Sunny and dry. High of 91°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH....
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Chance for thunderstorms this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
Frenship ISD Employee Accused of Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
Frenship ISD has placed a female employee on administrative leave pending an investigation after Facebook posts went viral of the woman "playing catch nude at Buffalo Springs Lake near the kid's playground." The accusations began on September 6th when Lorelei Shafer took to Facebook to accuse Jill Jaquess, the director...
KCBD
We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!. Give us a call at 806-749-1111. If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:. Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414. Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com. If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health hosting community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock officer back home after struck by a car Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock City Council gives preliminary approval for the next fiscal year budget, property tax rate. This includes adopting a ‘no new revenue’ tax rate. The council will hold a final vote next Tuesday. Details here: City council hears from public on...
People Are Jerks. A Lubbock Idiot Committed The Ultimate Parking Sin
There it is. You can see it with your own eyes. The ultimate parking F-U. The other day, I decided to swing by my house to hide from my boss run an errand, when I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Or that I was on the wrong street, which has happened. All the houses look the same around here.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house
Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
KCBD
Lubbock Police, avid runner share safety tips after Eliza Fletcher case
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many joggers, the Eliza Fletcher case has raised a lot of concern. Fletcher was the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis. The Lubbock Police Department and joggers from the Lubbock area have a few safety tips to...
Comments / 0