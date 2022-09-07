ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea sensationally SACK Thomas Tuchel after world record spending spree

By Conor Pope
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIhmS_0hlLc6hB00

Thomas Tuchel has become the second Premier League managerial casualty of the season, after the Chelsea boss was sacked on Wednesday morning following a Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues lost their opening European game 1-0 away in Croatia, with the head coach conceding after the game that "everything is missing".

The west London side spent over £250m on transfers this summer – the biggest spending spree in football history – but have endured a stuttering start to the season, losing two and drawing one of their first six league games. They currently sit in sixth place.

A consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boehly took control of Chelsea in May, and they will now select a new manager for the club who won the Champions League just over a year ago.

Tuchel has been in position since January 2021, and was in the dugout for 100 games as Chelsea manager.

The club issued a statement on Wednesday morning, saying: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Speaking after the Zagreb defeat on Tuesday night, a downbeat Tuchel said: "Of course I’m frustrated; there’s too much to analyse, I’m a part of it, and we are clearly not where we need to be.

"At the moment everything is missing. I need to find solutions for the next match, of course."

Thomas Tuchel
FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

