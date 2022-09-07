ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West

The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Austin Hays in left field on Friday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays will take over left field after Kyle Stowers was shifted to right, Anthony Santander was named Friday's designated hitter, Gunnar Henderson was moved to shortstop, and Jorge Mateo was rested. In a matchup...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
FanSided

How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals

The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent outfielders

When it comes to the MLB free-agent outfield market, it's Aaron Judge and then everyone else. Judge headlines the 2022-23 free agent class and should earn an enormous contract following an MVP-caliber year with the New York Yankees. Once he's off the board, clubs in need of outfield help will be looking at names like Brandon Nimmo, Andrew Benintendi and Joc Pederson.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy