1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West
The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Yankees who survived trade deadline but won’t be on 2023 roster
Feels like we can renew this article every week because that’s how often there are unforgivable individual performances poisoning this team — from the decision makers to the on-field play — since the beginning of July. Though things have briefly turned around, nothing’s offered a cure. What...
5 Mets players we already forgot were on the 2022 roster at some point
It takes more than a 26-man roster to get through an MLB season. The New York Mets have invited plenty of participants to the 2022 roster and could break last year’s record of having 64 players appear in a game. There are those Mets we remember well and think...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Injuries: Joey Gallo Removed From Series Finale Against Giants Due To Elbow Contusion
Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for a second consecutive game but saw his day end early due to a right elbow contusion that was the result of being hit by a pitch. Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph sinker in the second inning that...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Austin Hays in left field on Friday evening
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays will take over left field after Kyle Stowers was shifted to right, Anthony Santander was named Friday's designated hitter, Gunnar Henderson was moved to shortstop, and Jorge Mateo was rested. In a matchup...
How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals
The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
NBC Sports
Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent outfielders
When it comes to the MLB free-agent outfield market, it's Aaron Judge and then everyone else. Judge headlines the 2022-23 free agent class and should earn an enormous contract following an MVP-caliber year with the New York Yankees. Once he's off the board, clubs in need of outfield help will be looking at names like Brandon Nimmo, Andrew Benintendi and Joc Pederson.
FanSided
