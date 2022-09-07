ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Red Rider
2d ago

1 debate ..seems like the Treasonous Traitor Republicans don't like debates any more...just remember with them ITS NOT WHAT THEY SAY ITS WHAT THEY DO!..proven fact they lie

Marie Warmth
2d ago

well, I don't know one of them real well. I know some. I would like to know more. The other one, I do know. Forget that. vote blue.

ourquadcities.com

Iowa landowners sued over survey

(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Franken Campaigns in QC

Along with attending a River Bandits game Thursday night in Davenport, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, running against Republican Chuck Grassley, plans to ask for contributions, speak with several organizations, and meet with newspaper editorial boards. When Iowans vote this fall, he hopes they remember the economy is improving,...
DAVENPORT, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags In Iowa To Half-Staff Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The order was issued in conjunction with a proclamation issued Thursday by President Joe Biden to lower all U.S. flags until the Queen’s internment, a date for which has not been announced as of Friday morning. Reynolds says, “Today, we recognize the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the U.S. through some of the free world’s most trying times. I’ll always admire her fortitude, love for freedom, and tenacity that has inspired other women in leadership. Kevin and I join with Iowans in sharing our condolences to the Royal Family.” Queen Elizabeth’s reign as monarch began in 1952 and lasted for seven decades. Flags in Iowa will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, displays in the Capitol complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa advocate: little headway on reducing racism since George Floyd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New research points to disappointed expectations regarding racial inequality after George Floyd’s murder. According to the Pew Research Center, most Black Americans believe the increased attention on racial inequality that followed Floyd’s murder hasn’t changed anything. In September 2020, 56% of Black...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster

The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Mixed results: Iowa college enrollment numbers released

AMES, Iowa — Enrollment figures for Iowa’s public universities were released for the fall of 2022.  It was mixed results, with one school’s enrollment up slightly and two others down a little. Enrollment at the University of Iowa sits a 30,015, up from 29,909 in 2021. Iowa State posted 29,969, down from 30,078 in 2021. […]
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?

Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Updated: 6 hours ago. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics held a hiring event on Wednesday for clinical staff. State Attorney...
IOWA STATE

