EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Can Doncic, Slovenia Secure Group Win vs. France?

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oH0Jo_0hlLbNa400

Luka Donic will try to lead Slovenia to the top of EuroBasket's Group B with a win over France.

The last time Slovenia took on France in international play was in the medal round of the Tokyo Olympics last year. Despite a 16-point, 10-rebound, 18-assist triple-double from Luka Doncic , Slovenia lost to Rudy Gobert and France, 90-89. Doncic got a little bit of revenge back in the U.S., though, as the Dallas Mavericks eliminated Gobert's Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs ... which ultimately led to Utah trading Gobert.

Now, 13 months after their Olympics match, the two teams will meet up once again – this time in the final game of EuroBasket 2022 group play. If momentum from Tuesday's EuroBasket action can carry over, we could be in for yet another classic.

WHAT TO WATCH : After leading Slovenia to a payback 88-80 win over Germany on Tuesday with a 36-point performance, Doncic will now try to do the same against France's defense. Gobert gave Doncic problems in their Olympic matchup, holding him to just 5-18 shooting from the field. With a hurt wrist, Doncic was determined to drive more in the win vs. Germany. That will be a tougher task to accomplish vs. France, though.

With a win, Slovenia would win EuroBasket's Group B, as they would hold the tiebreakers over both Germany and France. However, with a loss, Slovenia could still finish as low as fourth in the group. Either way, Doncic and Slovenia will still advance to the knockout round.

WHO : SLOVENIA VS. FRANCE

WHEN : Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. CT

LOCATION : Koln Arena (Koln, Germany)

TV : ESPN+, Courtside 1891

ODDS : As of 11:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday night, Slovenia is 2.5-point favorites against France.

LAST WORD : “My teammates pushed me," said Doncic after the big win over Germany. "I haven’t had a good game since I’ve been here, so my teammates have helped me a lot. It was a really big game for us, but like I said, the whole team played great. That’s how we should play, be aggressive.”

EuroBasket What To Watch (; 1:04)

DallasBasketball

