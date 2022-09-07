Inscopix CEO Kunal Ghosh, PhD Named to PharmaVoice 100

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Inscopix, Inc., a neuroscience company helping decode the brain for tomorrow’s treatments, today announced that Kunal Ghosh, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Inscopix, has been named to the PharmaVoice 100 — an annual list that recognizes the most inspiring people in the life-sciences industry.

“I’m excited to be selected to the 2022 PharmaVoice 100 and honored to share this recognition with top-leading innovators in the life sciences industry,” said Dr. Ghosh. “Together with our world-class team at Inscopix, our goal is to utilize our brain circuitry mapping platform to gain unprecedented access to brain function and reveal breakthrough insights that will help us bring precision neurotherapeutics to people with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases.”

Inscopix is a neurotechnology company developing preclinical solutions for real-time brain mapping to drive new treatments designed to improve the health and well-being of people suffering from debilitating brain disorders. Inscopix’s flagship miniscope systems have been deployed in over 600 research institutions worldwide empowering breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and addiction. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Inscopix brings together deep domain expertise in neuroscience, engineering, and data science, and is committed to partnering with scientists on the next generation of neurotherapeutics to improve brain health.

PharmaVoice 100 honorees are selected from a pool of nominations submitted by readers and evaluated by the PharmaVoice team. This year’s honorees include Legacy Leaders, Tech Wizards, Innovators, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, and DE&I Champions.

“It is always an honor to showcase these inspiring individuals, whose leadership over the past 18 months has been more important than ever to make sure their teams, the patients they serve, and their organizations continue to excel at the highest levels possible,” said Taren Grom, PharmaVoice Editor in Chief Emeritus.

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 — and Red Jacket honorees — have become one of the publication’s most anticipated features. PharmaVoice developed the only awards program in the industry to recognize individuals of all ages representing all sectors of the life sciences industry — from academia to nonprofit organizations to big pharma to emerging biotech companies to technology companies to commercial organizations that provide molecule-to-market services in support of moving the needle to benefit patients around the world. The PharmaVoice 100 continues to contain a diverse mix of people across a range of disciplines — from the clinic to the C-suite — who are making meaningful contributions in their fields of influence.

Inscopix is a brain mapping platform company focused on decoding the mind to better understand and address all neurological disorders. We are solving perhaps the greatest unmet need in humanity – understanding how the brain works – and leveraging that knowledge to develop effective neurological treatments. With almost 200 peer-reviewed publications validating our innovative brain circuitry mapping technology, Inscopix is empowering the neuroscience research community to advance science while bringing a new generation of transformational therapeutics to patients with difficult-to-treat brain disorders. Learn more at inscopix.com and follow us @inscopix.

PharmaVoice is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our stories deliver the most important voices and ideas in the life sciences to industry leaders.

Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. Nearly 13 million decision-makers across 24 competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 27 publications.

