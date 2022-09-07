ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Toshiba Supports & Celebrates California Maritime Festival

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & DANA POINT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Toshiba America Business Solutions commemorates and celebrates California’s rich maritime history by sponsoring Ocean Institute’s 38 th annual Maritime Festival, Sept. 9-11 in Dana Point, California.

Toshiba America Business Solutions commemorates and celebrates California’s rich maritime history by sponsoring Ocean Institute’s 38th annual Maritime Festival, Sept. 9-11 in Dana Point, California.

Local community involvement by Toshiba is especially focused on education and conservation. Toshiba has title-sponsored the Maritime Festival since the event’s beginnings in 1984. Such support aligns with Toshiba’s focus on environmental responsibility to help protect the earth’s precious natural resources and living creatures for future generations. Toshiba firmly supports Ocean Institute because of the nonprofit’s mission to educate the public about the importance of maintaining and protecting the world’s oceans and waterways. Funds raised at the Maritime Festival help make these efforts possible.

While the Ocean Institute has numerous educational opportunities to experience throughout the year, the Festival itself presents an ideal seaside, fun educational experience for people of all ages. Attendees may climb aboard one or more of the five historic tall ships for an excursion off the Dana Point coastline. Festivalgoers may also visit the Sahm Marine Education Center’s discovery touch tank or shark tank to gain first-hand experience with an array of marine life. An evening gala affords attendees an even more personal opportunity to understand Ocean Institute’s mission and vision.

“Toshiba has been a steadfast supporter of the Maritime Fest (formerly the Tall Ships Festival) for decades,” says Ocean Institute President and CEO Dr. Wendy Marshall. “We are incredibly thankful and honored to be able to offer this fun-filled event to the community which simply would not be possible without Toshiba’s support.

“We look forward to a wonderful weekend that will undoubtedly create treasured memories while supporting Ocean Institute’s education programs. Ocean Institute has been honored to have such unwavering support in Toshiba.”

“The Ocean Institute is truly one of the treasures within our community and Toshiba is grateful to offer its support,” states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. “Across 45 years, their team has educated millions of our children, teachers, parents and visitors about marine science and its importance and impact on the world.”

Ocean Institute Maritime Festival Details

Pricing

Festival general admission pricing is $20 for adults, $17.50 for seniors and $15 for kids (3-14).

Hours

Friday, Sept. 9 from 4-8 p.m. PDT

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 from 10-4 p.m. PDT

For more information about this and other Ocean Institute events, please visit this site.

About Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute, founded in 1977, is a community-based 501(c)(3) organization that educates 100,000 children, teachers, parents, and visitors annually through over 60 marine science and maritime history programs. We are located on 2.4 acres in the Dana Point Harbor; adjacent to a Marine Life Conservation Area. The facility is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The Institute includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the spectacular Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, a historic tall ship, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO ™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

