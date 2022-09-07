IHOP® Brings Back “Milkshake Monday” Nationwide for a Second Year, Donating $1 From Every Milkshake Sale to Comedy Gives Back®

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Today, IHOP announced that the brand is continuing to spread joy to more guests by bringing back the famed Milkshake Monday holiday, which will take place on Monday, September 12 as a sweet start to everyone’s week. In its second year, Milkshake Monday falls on National Chocolate Milkshake Day, but IHOP welcomes all flavors to be part of the special deal.

Dine-in guests at participating IHOP restaurants across the country can purchase a milkshake between the hours of 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and will be eligible to participate in a Buy One Milkshake, Get One Free (BOGO) offer.* IHOP is also offering double the PanCoins on milkshakes through the loyalty rewards program, International Bank of Pancakes.** To further share the news and spread joy, IHOP enlisted the help of brand partner, award-winning Actress and Comedian Niecy Nash. Guests can follow her @NiecyNash1 account to win more PanCoins.

This promotion was originally sparked in May 2021 by one very famous fan’s penchant for milkshakes, following his viral visit to a busy IHOP restaurant in Manhasset, Long Island, NY. The famous fan only left the IHOP because the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat offering did not apply to milkshakes. IHOP accepted the challenge; therefore, Milkshake Monday was born.

“After last year’s viral TikTok gained national attention, IHOP listened to its guests by quickly tapping into the conversation and putting a spotlight on our milkshakes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “On Milkshake Monday, we know guests will leave IHOP with a satisfied sweet tooth, a sense of joy, and a big smile on their faces.”

Continuing the spirit of giving, IHOP will donate $1 from the sale of every milkshake nationwide to Comedy Gives Back, up to $50,000. Comedy Gives Back addresses the needs of the comedy community through crisis relief and access to mental health and chemical dependency treatment.

“Laughter brings us closer together, and we are grateful to partners like IHOP who have created a national holiday bringing joy to milkshake-lovers and comedy fans alike,” said Jodi Lieberman, Comedy Gives Back Co-Founder. “The donations from Milkshake Monday help us keep laughter alive and continue to support the comedy community we’re so honored to be a part of, especially when things get more serious than silly.”

IHOP’s House-Made Milkshakes are made with hand-scooped, premium ice cream, vanilla, real milk, and whipped topping in four mouthwatering flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry made with real fruit, OREO Cookie®, and Vanilla. Additionally, the brand introduces new seasonal milkshake flavors throughout the year, making for more delicious reasons to stop by your local IHOP all year round.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2022, there are 1,751 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT COMEDY GIVES BACK

For comedians, being on stage alone is part of the job. Feeling alone offstage is unacceptable. Our mission is devoted to help provide comedians in need with financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical dependency treatment sponsorship and continued community support. Comedy Gives Back is a 501(c)(3) Public Charity based in Venice, CA. www.comedygivesback.com

