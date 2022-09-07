VoxNeuro Announces Collaboration with Boston University and Launch of Clinical Studies Focusing on Concussion and Alzheimer’s Disease

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

VoxNeuro Inc. (“ VoxNeuro ” or the “ Company ”), a commercial stage Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD) brain health company that analyzes brain biomarkers to assess cognitive function, announced a new partnership with Boston University (“ BU ”), a world-class institution and private research university at the forefront of neuroscience and neurotechnology.

In partnership with BU, VoxNeuro has launched two studies that will evaluate its cognitive health assessment platform in an outpatient setting to assess diagnostic accuracy. The studies will focus on patients suffering from mild-Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI)/Concussion and Alzheimer’s disease, respectively.

On a combined basis, mTBI/Concussion and Alzheimer’s disease affect over ten million Americans annually, and the inefficiencies of current behavior-based screening methodologies results in considerable excess cost and time to patients, clinicians and the healthcare system. VoxNeuro’s cognitive health software is expected to provide additive diagnostic information to improve clinical management beyond traditional testing methods. This represents a significant step forward for brain health as VoxNeuro provides for better identification and management strategies.

The studies will be led by Dr. John Connolly, PhD, VoxNeuro’s Chief Science Officer and Dr. Kyle Ruiter, PhD, VoxNeuro’s Vice President of Clinical & Scientific Affairs, alongside co-investigators Dr. Andrew Budson, MD, Professor of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and Associate Director of Boston University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, and Dr. Katherine Turk, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and co-Leader of the Outreach, Recruitment and Engagement Core at the Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

“We are excited to test the hypothesis that by combining EEG brainwaves and cognitive testing clinicians may be able to diagnose correctly who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or a brain injury in a manner that may not require a research laboratory to interpret the data,” said Dr. Budson.

Dr. Ruiter echoed this excitement, saying, “we are thrilled to be partnering with Boston University, an institution that continues to be at the head of neuroscience research, discovery and innovation. BU’s best-in-class team is a pillar of Boston’s globally recognized biotech hub and through our collaboration with them we anticipate rich insights into VoxNeuro’s unique and proprietary data sets that will help drive the development of our second-generation product. Together, we are going to continue to push the boundaries of brain health through innovation.”

VoxNeuro anticipates that this will continue to enhance its market awareness and will improve the ability of clinicians to accurately diagnose, treat, and aid in the management of patients suffering from mTBI/Concussion and Alzheimer’s disease. The Company also anticipates that this work may support new regulatory filings with the FDA and Health Canada.

About VoxNeuro – Give the Brain a Voice

VoxNeuro is pushing the boundaries of brain health and empowering healthcare providers with a breakthrough SaMD technology that uses validated brain biomarkers. The Company’s EEG-based reports deliver a comprehensive understanding of how a brain is functioning through the objective measurement of a patient’s attention and concentration, information processing, and working memory. VoxNeuro complements existing clinical workflow to provide clinicians and patients with a more complete picture of brain health, and to inform clinical decision-making.

