Intuit Mailchimp Takes the Guesswork out of Growing Your Business With New Fall Campaign

Today, Intuit Mailchimp, the email marketing and automation platform, launched its new creative brand campaign, “ Guess Less, Sell More ,” which uses playful, slightly strange visuals and assets to help illuminate how easy it is for small to mid-sized businesses to “take the guesswork” out of their marketing strategy.

Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink Creative (Wink for short), dreamed up the concept and partnered with global production company SMUGGLER and director Björn Rühmann to shoot the campaign. To bring the avant garde visual elements to life, Wink and Björn chose to shoot in Prague because of the city’s incredible art direction and set building talent, both of which were an integral part of the shoot and are evident in the work.

“Our team at Wink intended for these visuals to stop people in their tracks, making them think and second guess what they’re seeing on the screen,” said Jeremy Jones, Global Campaigns Director, Mailchimp. “We wanted to recreate that feeling of being stuck for viewers that marketers feel when it comes to figuring out how to grow their business, especially when it comes to maximizing the potential of their email marketing campaigns.”

“ Guess Less, Sell More ” features fun, thought-provoking visuals that combine different common items—cat, owl, bat; a sandwich, sandals and a witch; a rug—into memorable, slightly strange creations.

“Our audience is made up of sophisticated marketers, so our bar for creativity is high,” added Jones. “We hope that viewers will tilt their head at the playful oddity and slightly absurd visuals, and draw a through-line to the ways Mailchimp empowers growing businesses and marketers to figure out the challenges that may be in the way of growth and profitability.” The campaign’s visuals reflect Mailchimp’s unique and rebellious brand identity, and are a natural extension of the creativity marketers have come to love and expect from Mailchimp.

Eliminating Guesswork Through Data and Creativity

Marketers have little time for the whims of guesswork when it comes to scaling a business. To produce great results, they need a clear-eyed view on how to craft stellar campaigns that attract new and returning customers. That’s where Mailchimp’s data-backed automations and AI tools come into play, which are powered by the millions of Mailchimp customers that send half a billion emails each day on the platform. All of these data points allow the Mailchimp platform to help take the guesswork out of email marketing for its sophisticated small and mid-sized business marketers and customers who need expert tools that keep up with their ever-diversifying marketing needs. Wink intended for this campaign to express that next-level product benefit in a unique and fun way.

Wink, Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, conceptualizes and creates a multitude of design and advertising campaign projects across the Mailchimp brand, including the successful BloomSeason and #BigGameSmallAds campaigns launched earlier this year. Wink, which launched its own branding (a playful nod to the cheeky wink that Mailchimp mascot Freddie makes) earlier this year, is a small and mighty crew made up of 40+ multi-disciplinary creatives who believe creativity has the power to change behaviors and shape the world.

“No matter where you are on the marketing journey—a one-person Etsy shop or professional marketer with decades of experience—Mailchimp can help you scale with our powerful marketing automation tools and data insights,” said Michelle Taite, CMO, Mailchimp. “That’s why we want this campaign to show the full breadth of the Mailchimp platform, which can help eliminate the guesswork of reaching more people in the most sophisticated and engaging ways, selling more stuff, and having fun along the way.

“ Guess Less, Sell More ,” which will extend into 2023, is also showing up in impactful and imaginative ways at this year’s New York Fashion Week with the first-ever NYFW: The Shows Capsule Collection, presented by Mailchimp . There, Mailchimp is teaming up with IMG and the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) to take the guesswork out of growing a fashion business for five emerging designers. Mailchimp is also the first sponsor of the BIFC Discovery Showrooms and is launching a pop-up show featuring five designers from the BIFC ( Izayla, NdigoStudio, Kwame Adusei, Sammy B, and Muehleder ). The limited-edition designs will be available in-person at Spring Studios in NYC and online at mailchimp.com/nyfw, all for free.

About Mailchimp

Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI. In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

