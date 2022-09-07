ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Intuit Mailchimp Takes the Guesswork out of Growing Your Business With New Fall Campaign

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDmMM_0hlLbFWG00

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Today, Intuit Mailchimp, the email marketing and automation platform, launched its new creative brand campaign, “ Guess Less, Sell More ,” which uses playful, slightly strange visuals and assets to help illuminate how easy it is for small to mid-sized businesses to “take the guesswork” out of their marketing strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005532/en/

“Guess Less, Sell More” combines cleverness and creativity to highlight how marketers overcome challenges. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink Creative (Wink for short), dreamed up the concept and partnered with global production company SMUGGLER and director Björn Rühmann to shoot the campaign. To bring the avant garde visual elements to life, Wink and Björn chose to shoot in Prague because of the city’s incredible art direction and set building talent, both of which were an integral part of the shoot and are evident in the work.

“Our team at Wink intended for these visuals to stop people in their tracks, making them think and second guess what they’re seeing on the screen,” said Jeremy Jones, Global Campaigns Director, Mailchimp. “We wanted to recreate that feeling of being stuck for viewers that marketers feel when it comes to figuring out how to grow their business, especially when it comes to maximizing the potential of their email marketing campaigns.”

Guess Less, Sell More ” features fun, thought-provoking visuals that combine different common items—cat, owl, bat; a sandwich, sandals and a witch; a rug—into memorable, slightly strange creations.

“Our audience is made up of sophisticated marketers, so our bar for creativity is high,” added Jones. “We hope that viewers will tilt their head at the playful oddity and slightly absurd visuals, and draw a through-line to the ways Mailchimp empowers growing businesses and marketers to figure out the challenges that may be in the way of growth and profitability.” The campaign’s visuals reflect Mailchimp’s unique and rebellious brand identity, and are a natural extension of the creativity marketers have come to love and expect from Mailchimp.

Eliminating Guesswork Through Data and Creativity

Marketers have little time for the whims of guesswork when it comes to scaling a business. To produce great results, they need a clear-eyed view on how to craft stellar campaigns that attract new and returning customers. That’s where Mailchimp’s data-backed automations and AI tools come into play, which are powered by the millions of Mailchimp customers that send half a billion emails each day on the platform. All of these data points allow the Mailchimp platform to help take the guesswork out of email marketing for its sophisticated small and mid-sized business marketers and customers who need expert tools that keep up with their ever-diversifying marketing needs. Wink intended for this campaign to express that next-level product benefit in a unique and fun way.

Wink, Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, conceptualizes and creates a multitude of design and advertising campaign projects across the Mailchimp brand, including the successful BloomSeason and #BigGameSmallAds campaigns launched earlier this year. Wink, which launched its own branding (a playful nod to the cheeky wink that Mailchimp mascot Freddie makes) earlier this year, is a small and mighty crew made up of 40+ multi-disciplinary creatives who believe creativity has the power to change behaviors and shape the world.

“No matter where you are on the marketing journey—a one-person Etsy shop or professional marketer with decades of experience—Mailchimp can help you scale with our powerful marketing automation tools and data insights,” said Michelle Taite, CMO, Mailchimp. “That’s why we want this campaign to show the full breadth of the Mailchimp platform, which can help eliminate the guesswork of reaching more people in the most sophisticated and engaging ways, selling more stuff, and having fun along the way.

Guess Less, Sell More ,” which will extend into 2023, is also showing up in impactful and imaginative ways at this year’s New York Fashion Week with the first-ever NYFW: The Shows Capsule Collection, presented by Mailchimp . There, Mailchimp is teaming up with IMG and the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) to take the guesswork out of growing a fashion business for five emerging designers. Mailchimp is also the first sponsor of the BIFC Discovery Showrooms and is launching a pop-up show featuring five designers from the BIFC ( Izayla, NdigoStudio, Kwame Adusei, Sammy B, and Muehleder ). The limited-edition designs will be available in-person at Spring Studios in NYC and online at mailchimp.com/nyfw, all for free.

For media kit and visuals, please reach out to pr@mailchimp.com. Follow us on social media: TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Mailchimp

Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI. In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005532/en/

CONTACT: Chris McGee

pr@mailchimp.com

KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY DIGITAL MARKETING DATA ANALYTICS CONTENT MARKETING FASHION RETAIL OTHER COMMUNICATIONS SMALL BUSINESS MARKETING ADVERTISING MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOCIAL MEDIA SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE NETWORKS SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING INTERNET BLOGGING

SOURCE: Intuit Mailchimp

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing

In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

Essential Tips for Improving Your Web Design in 2022 and Beyond

Ui designer vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. If you own a website and you are not quite satisfied with its performance and how it relates to your business, there might be a few things you might want to consider first. However, in order to do this, you have to think like your users. Does the website clearly indicate what the brand is all about in the first couple of seconds? Is it easy to navigate? What do users have to do in order to reach your product and pricing page? All of these things are part of the subconscious thought process of your visitors. In order to really optimize your page, you will want to turn the answers to the aforementioned questions into a “yes”. Ideally, your website should offer a cohesive experience between well-integrated functionality, design and accessibility. In 2022, where every top product or service can be found online, this is going to be important. In order to offer the best possible user experience, there are a couple of essential steps you can take to improve your web design in 2022 and beyond.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Code42 Instructor Uses Security Education to Scale Effective Response to Data Exfiltration Events with Incydr

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Code42 Software, Inc.®, the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today launched a new integration between its two leading IRM solutions – Instructor and Incydr – to accelerate and scale in-the-moment response to risky employee behaviors. The new capability allows security, compliance and education teams to immediately send corrective lessons triggered by employee actions that create risk for the business. For example, when the Code42 Incydr™ product flags file movement to an untrusted location, like an unauthorized cloud application, a Code42 Instructor™ micro-learning solution video specifically explaining the correct activity is sent to educate the employee in...
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

Don't Neglect SEO in Your Growth Marketing Strategy

Getting enterprise brands to invest in search engine optimization (SEO) can be a challenge because of the multiple stakeholders involved in determining growth strategy. And since SEO can sometimes feel nebulous to those who don't understand it, many startups and enterprise brands end up neglecting SEO, despite its affordability, scalability, and capability to lower customer acquisition costs in the long term.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hermes_Fang

Leverage UGC for Online Stores

As an online store owner, getting your customers to trust you is not an easy task. However, developing a genuine brand narrative will help you establish the needed connection with customers and make your company more approachable to potential customers.
HIT Consultant

Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform

– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford JobShare Connect Tool Helps Employees Match Up

Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Business Marketing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Intuit Mailchimp Takes#Smuggler
Nature.com

Machine learning in project analytics: a data-driven framework and case study

The analytic procedures incorporated to facilitate the delivery of projects are often referred to as project analytics. Existing techniques focus on retrospective reporting and understanding the underlying relationships to make informed decisions. Although machine learning algorithms have been widely used in addressing problems within various contexts (e.g., streamlining the design of construction projects), limited studies have evaluated pre-existing machine learning methods within the delivery of construction projects. Due to this, the current research aims to contribute further to this convergence between artificial intelligence and the execution construction project through the evaluation of a specific set of machine learning algorithms. This study proposes a machine learning-based data-driven research framework for addressing problems related to project analytics. It then illustrates an example of the application of this framework. In this illustration, existing data from an open-source data repository on construction projects and cost overrun frequencies was studied in which several machine learning models (Python's Scikit-learn package) were tested and evaluated. The data consisted of 44 independent variables (from materials to labour and contracting) and one dependent variable (project cost overrun frequency), which has been categorised for processing under several machine learning models. These models include support vector machine, logistic regression, k-nearest neighbour, random forest, stacking (ensemble) model and artificial neural network. Feature selection and evaluation methods, including the Univariate feature selection, Recursive feature elimination, SelectFromModel and confusion matrix, were applied to determine the most accurate prediction model. This study also discusses the generalisability of using the proposed research framework in other research contexts within the field of project management. The proposed framework, its illustration in the context of construction projects and its potential to be adopted in different contexts will significantly contribute to project practitioners, stakeholders and academics in addressing many project-related issues.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine

Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
HEALTH
HackerNoon

Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More

Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
protocol.com

When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter

Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today

Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy