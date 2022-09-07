Ernst and Young Selects Josh Eckman, CEO of Carterra, as 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year® Mountain West Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has selected Josh Eckman, CEO of Carterra, as a 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year® Mountain West Award winner. EY Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Eckman based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005068/en/

Josh Eckman, CEO of Carterra. For a high-resolution image please contact maxk@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Eckman is a co-founder of Carterra, a leader in label-free, high-throughput biotherapeutic discovery and characterization technology. The company launched its flagship LSA platform in 2018 utilizing high-throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) technology and quickly made it the standard in 17 of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, and government labs. Mr. Eckman’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident when in graduate school at the University of Utah he identified the market opportunity, developed the business plan, and advanced the technologies which were central to Carterra’s formation and the launch of its LSA platform. In 2020, Eli Lilly and Abcellera discovered Bamlanivimab, the world’s first COVID-19 therapeutic, using the LSA platform in a 90-day sprint.

“At Carterra we are passionate about providing innovative technologies to scientists who are developing life-saving therapies,” said Mr. Eckman. “Our platform levels the playing field between small startups and large organizations and enables months of work to be completed in days. We believe this will spur innovation and competition, which should ultimately impact the pricing and global availability of these amazing biotherapeutics. We are honored that Ernst and Young has selected us for the Entrepreneur of the Year award. For over 35 years, they have recognized audacious, game-changing business leaders and entrepreneurs who disrupted industries and created new product categories. We are humbled to be a part of this rich legacy.”

As a Mountain West award winner, Mr. Eckman will now be considered by a national independent panel of judges for the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award in June 2023.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Mountain West, sponsors also include sponsors also include Colliers International, Cresa, Diversified Insurance, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, Silicon Slopes, Strong & Hanni Law Firm, Truss and Woodruff-Sawyer & Co.

About Entrepreneur of The Year ®

Entrepreneur of the Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur of the Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ title. https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year-us.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Carterra, Inc.

Carterra® is privately held and is the leading provider of high throughput technologies designed to accelerate and improve the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates. Carterra’s LSA® instrument, software, and consumables for biotherapeutic discovery and characterization deliver up to 100 times the throughput of existing platforms in 10% of the time while using only 1% of the sample required by other systems. The LSA combines patented microfluidics technology with real-time high throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) and industry-leading data analysis and visualization software to revolutionize mAb screening. Carterra, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has Customer Experience Centers in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, Manchester, England, and Munich, Germany. Carterra products are available in Asia-Pacific and Oceania through our exclusive distributor, PerkinElmer. For additional information, please visit www.carterra-bio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005068/en/

CONTACT: Alto Marketing:

Max Kingston

maxk@alto-marketing.com

+44 (0)7342 385261Client:

Cheri Salazar

csalazar@carterra-bio.com

+1 (408) 594-9400

KEYWORD: UTAH UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Carterra

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM