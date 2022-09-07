Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business.

SkyTab’s Android-based software offers robust functionality to modernize and empower foodservice businesses. It includes integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, built-in marketing tools and loyalty program, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, eGift cards, and much more. SkyTab also features a built-in Marketplace to seamlessly connect popular third-party applications into the POS system, such as DoorDash, DoorDash Drive, Uber Eats, Postmates, and many others. The software’s “hybrid cloud” architecture ensures that restaurants can continue to operate even if there is an internet outage, including the ability to continue processing credit card payments with Shift4’s offline processing capabilities.

In addition to these best-in-class capabilities, SkyTab delivers powerful management tools such as advanced reporting and analytics, remote menu management, labor scheduling, and a dedicated mobile app to stay connected on the go.

SkyTab launches with proprietary new “space age” hardware, featuring sleek designs, powerful performance, and distinctive coloring. Hardware options include the SkyTab POS workstation with a large customer-facing display; SkyTab Mobile, a handheld mobile device for taking orders and payment at the table; SkyTab Glass, a tablet-based mobile POS option; and a touchscreen kitchen display system to quickly relay orders to the kitchen.

SkyTab also includes integrations with several property management systems (PMS) to support restaurants in hotel environments. The PMS integrations available at launch are Oracle OPERA, Innquest, and Ezee.

“SkyTab POS is the culmination of Shift4’s decades of experience as a leader in restaurant technology. We currently touch more than one-third of all U.S. restaurants between our various POS brands and our payment processing platform. This deep expertise has uniquely enabled us to develop a technology platform that offers the tools and functionality that modern restaurants need to thrive,” states Mike Russo, Chief Technology Officer at Shift4. “The SkyTab ecosystem is unmatched on the market today and will only continue to improve.”

SkyTab is already operating in many notable restaurant and venue locations as part of an extensive beta testing period, including Shoney’s, United Center, and Toyota Center, but this is the first time the product has been released for general availability.

Anthony Parker, Shoney’s Board Member and Franchisee, stated: “To say that SkyTab POS is robust is an understatement. It is beautiful, sleek, easy to use, and the reporting is top shelf. It is what my company and our brand needs for the future.”

SkyTab POS pricing starts at $29.95/month, with no up-front costs – a genuinely disruptive price point that ensures every restaurant has access to the tools they need to succeed.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

