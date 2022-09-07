ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Theorem Supply Chain Secure Wins 2022 New Product of the Year Award as Best Cyber Defense Solution

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that its Supply Chain Secure solution has won the 2022 New Product of the Year Award from Security Today magazine, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals; and securitytoday.com, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry. Supply Chain Secure was honored as the winner in the Cyber Defense Solutions awards category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005080/en/

Data Theorem Supply Chain Secure won the 2022 New Product of the Year Award as the best cyber defense solution, and was honored for uniquely discovering third-party assets across the application full-stack with continuous runtime analysis and dynamic vendor management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Supply Chain Secure is the industry’s first attack surface management (ASM) product to address software supply chain security threats across the application full-stack of APIs, cloud services, SDKs, and open source software. Data Theorem uniquely identifies third-party vulnerabilities across the application software stack with continuous runtime analysis and dynamic inventory discovery that goes beyond traditional source code static analysis approaches and processing of software bill of materials (SBOMs).

“After hosting this New Product of the Year program, I am struck with the intense effort by manufacturers, who exceeded last year’s entries,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine. “We are fortunate to have so many entries and applaud every entry for the ingenuity and painstaking efforts to ensure the security business is meeting the technology challenges. New Product of the Year confirms to me that the best and the brightest are completely invested in their craft and have strategic plans to bring new technology to the forefront.”

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 14th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 product award categories.

“It is rewarding for Supply Chain Secure to be named the industry’s best Cyber Defense Solution, as the only offering using full-stack application runtime analysis and dynamic inventory discovery to support the challenges around vendor management,” said Doug Dooley, Chief Operations Officer at Data Theorem. “Software supply chain threats are increasing at an alarming rate and our dependencies on third party software code and services are at an all-time high for most industries. Data Theorem’s Analyzer Engine with attack surface management uniquely enables organizations to get a better handle on the third-party software supply chain assets and exposures within their vendors, suppliers, and their own software stacks.”

Current software supply chain security approaches have focused on either vendor management or software composition analysis (SCA). However, these approaches often lack source code access for mobile, web, cloud, and API-driven software services. While neither approach can perform continuous runtime security monitoring, now with Data Theorem’s Supply Chain Secure product organizations can benefit from a full-stack attack surface management (ASM) solution that delivers continuous third-party application asset discovery and dynamic tracking of third-party vendors. Data Theorem’s supply chain product can automatically categorize assets under known vendors, allow customers to add additional new vendors, curate individual assets under any vendor, and alert on increases in policy violations and high embed rates of third-party vendors within key applications. These automated capabilities allow vendor management teams to remedy supply chain security problems faster and easier.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

