ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PMQs: Liz Truss claims Keir Starmer ‘doesn’t understand aspiration’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11c1bv_0hlLav7D00

Liz Truss has claimed that Keir Starmer “doesn’t understand aspiration” during her first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 7 September.

The new prime minister’s claim came in response to Sir Starmer’s comment that she is “reheating George Osborne’s failed corporation tax plans, protecting oil and gas profits, and forcing working people to pay the bill.”

In response, Ms Truss said: “I’m afraid to say, the right honourable gentleman doesn’t understand ambition, doesn’t understand aspiration ... doesn’t understand that people want to keep more of their own money.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss booed as she arrives at Conservative headquarters after winning leadership contest

Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister‘Bye Bye Boris’ played outside QEII Centre after Truss announced as new Tory leaderLiz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
George Osborne
Daily Mail

Moment Nadhim Zahawi passed note to Liz Truss about the Queen's health as she unveiled her energy plan to the Commons before Keir Starmer was also told by Angela Rayner

This is the moment Nadhim Zahawi passed a note to Liz Truss informing her of the dramatic developments in the Queen's health earlier this afternoon in the House of Commons. The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced at 6:30pm, earlier today Buckingham Palace gave a statement saying that doctors had become concerned about her health.
WORLD
The Independent

Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspiration#Oil And Gas#Uk
The Independent

Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends

Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss’s rejection of windfall tax ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’

Sterling plunged to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years as experts warned Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Markets appeared to be rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to keep lights and heating on this winter.Low-pay think tank the Resolution Foundation warned the eventual cost of the energy crisis could even outstrip the £137bn bailout of banks following the 2008 financial crash.The PM’s plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Read Priti Patel’s resignation letter in full as she quits as home secretary

Priti Patel has resigned as home secretary, following Liz Truss’s victory in the Conservative leadership contest.In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media on Monday, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.While she pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.Suella Braverman has been tipped as a possible...
INDIA
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss’s first speech as prime minister was fully dystopian stuff

Liz Truss spent the best day of her life going round in circles – first to avoid the mist, then the rain, and then the truth.Britain’s new prime minister can’t change the weather, but she could certainly do with changing the record. It had gone 5pm by the time she’d made it to Balmoral and back. She’d spent the morning doing laps over Aberdeen airport, waiting for clearance to land. When she got back to London, it is hard to avoid the evidence that she drove deliberately into suburban rush-hour traffic so as not to pull into Downing Street...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she won’t ‘give in’ to Labour call for windfall tax

Liz Truss told the House of Commons that she is refusing to “give in” to Keir Starmer’s call for a windfall tax to be imposed on oil and gas giants to cover rising energy costs.Ms Truss said such a tax would “undermine the national interest by discouraging the very investment we need.”The new prime minister made the comment shortly after the announcement of her new “energy price guarantee,” which will freeze bills at £2,500 a year for households.Government funding will pay energy suppliers the difference between the guaranteed price and the market price.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms energy announcement for ThursdayCost of living crisis: Liz Truss announces energy bills cap at £2,500 until 2024Ed Miliband ‘not proud’ Labour is yet to have a female leader
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Liz Truss defence spending to cost £157bn, says report

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss would have to raise taxes or make cuts elsewhere to meet her spending pledges on defence, a think tank has said. In a report, the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) said her commitment to spend 3% of national income on defence by 2030 would cost an extra £157bn.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy