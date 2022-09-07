PMQs: Liz Truss claims Keir Starmer ‘doesn’t understand aspiration’

Liz Truss has claimed that Keir Starmer “doesn’t understand aspiration” during her first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 7 September.

The new prime minister’s claim came in response to Sir Starmer’s comment that she is “reheating George Osborne’s failed corporation tax plans, protecting oil and gas profits, and forcing working people to pay the bill.”

In response, Ms Truss said: “I’m afraid to say, the right honourable gentleman doesn’t understand ambition, doesn’t understand aspiration ... doesn’t understand that people want to keep more of their own money.”

