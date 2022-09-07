Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll worker duties begin before Election Day, as each poll worker is required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.

