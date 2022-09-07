Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Manufacture Alabama makes additional endorsements ahead of 2022 general election
Manufacture Alabama announces 27 additional endorsements for the 2022 general election. These endorsed candidates are passionate about promoting a positive and competitive environment that enhances the opportunity for growth of existing and future Alabama-based businesses. Manufacture Alabama released its first round of political endorsements in April, prior to the primary election. A full list of endorsed candidates may be found here: https://www.manufacturealabama.org/2022-endorsed-candidate/
Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law
Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
Secretary Merrill asks Alabamians to serve as poll workers
Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll worker duties begin before Election Day, as each poll worker is required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.
Board of Education moves toward changing graduation requirements
The Alabama Board of Education took a step forward toward changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The board voted 6-3 to begin a 45-day public comment period on its intent to require all graduating high school students to complete at least one college and career ready credit. The only current requirement is that students complete 24 credits.
Incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility dies in hospice care
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died in hospice care on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Charles Eugene Fortenberry, 74, who was serving a life sentence at the St. Clair County facility for a murder committed in Calhoun County and who was under hospice care at the facility, was “observed in respiratory distress” by the health care staff at the prison on Sunday.
