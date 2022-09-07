Tennessee Valley Fair limits access for minors; must have adult supervision

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Minors attending the Tennessee Valley Fair will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 or older on Friday and Saturday nights during fairtime, officials announced Wednesday.

The Tennessee Valley Fair runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 and features dozens of events, competitions, live music, and entertainment aimed at showcasing East Tennessee heritage, agriculture and the arts.

Fair officials will be enacting a minor attendance policy for the Friday and Saturday nights of the fair, which include Friday, Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 10, Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

All attendees under age 18 entering after 7 p.m. on these nights will need a parent/guardian who is age 21 or older. The policy also states that for each parent or legal guardian, six minors can enter; any group with more than six minors will require an additional parent/guardian. Also, the adult must remain on-site and with attending minors.

The full list of Tennessee Valley Fair policies can be found here .

The Knoxville Police Department will also be on-site at the fair for all 10 days in order to monitor the safety for fairgoers and the fairgrounds.

