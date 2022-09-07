ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 9/9/22

On today's episode, Normal Mayor Chris Koos testifies in Washington regarding Amtrak, a new computer literacy program is offered for McLean County seniors, a new festival celebrates Bloomington-Normal's history with Beer Nuts and an ISU student creates a new clothing line with inspiration from the garden. On today's episode, Normal...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Normal, IL
Government
City
Normal, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
wglt.org

3 apply for McLean County state's attorney

Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

McLean County falls back to low COVID transmission; new boosters are available

McLean County has dropped to low COVID transmission after seeing a drop in new cases and hospitalizations. In communities with low transmission, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) relaxes some COVID guidelines, but still recommends people who are at highest risk of COVID complications, or who live with high-risk people, to consider wearing a mask in indoor public places.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Barickman
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Labor Day#Subdivision#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Normal Town Council#The Twin Cities#Norfolk Southern Railway#Weldon Reserve
wcbu.org

Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.

Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

College Avenue, Kingsley Street to receive rapid flash beacon following pedestrian death

The community’s call for action for more safety at the intersection of College Avenue and Kingsley Street has been answered. After Illinois State University graduate student Danielle Fairchild was struck and killed at the intersection in November 2021, hundreds of students and community members came together to create a petition calling for safety improvements.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
EDWARDS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Central Illinois Proud

120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Drowning victim identified as Spring Bay resident

SPRING BAY, Ill. — The man whose body was found in the Illinois River near Spring Bay Wednesday has now been identified. Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman says Fondulac Park District Police recovered the body of 28-year-old Keith Kohtz around 6:13 p.m. just Northwest of Sankoty Lakes. Kohtz’ body...
SPRING BAY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy