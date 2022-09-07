Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
hoiabc.com
Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
1027superhits.com
East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 9/9/22
On today's episode, Normal Mayor Chris Koos testifies in Washington regarding Amtrak, a new computer literacy program is offered for McLean County seniors, a new festival celebrates Bloomington-Normal's history with Beer Nuts and an ISU student creates a new clothing line with inspiration from the garden. On today's episode, Normal...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
wglt.org
3 apply for McLean County state's attorney
Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
wglt.org
McLean County falls back to low COVID transmission; new boosters are available
McLean County has dropped to low COVID transmission after seeing a drop in new cases and hospitalizations. In communities with low transmission, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) relaxes some COVID guidelines, but still recommends people who are at highest risk of COVID complications, or who live with high-risk people, to consider wearing a mask in indoor public places.
Central Illinois Proud
Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
wglt.org
Water flow slowed at Bloomington water treatment plant to address taste, odor issues
City of Bloomington officials say the municipality’s water supply is going through extra filtration to offset issues with taste and odor that have arisen lately. Issues with the taste and odor of Bloomington’s water tend to surface every year as summer comes to a close, but the severity differs from year to year, said public works director Kevin Kothe.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
wglt.org
That's What She Said: Before it went national, it came to Bloomington-Normal
The three women who founded "That's What She Said," a storytelling event aimed at empowering women, knew it was special. "I like to think of 'That's What She Said, as 'Ted Talks' meets 'The Vagina Monologues,'" national director Jenette Jurczyk said. "That kind of gives you the idea of what that energy is like real fast."
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
wcbu.org
Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.
Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
videtteonline.com
College Avenue, Kingsley Street to receive rapid flash beacon following pedestrian death
The community’s call for action for more safety at the intersection of College Avenue and Kingsley Street has been answered. After Illinois State University graduate student Danielle Fairchild was struck and killed at the intersection in November 2021, hundreds of students and community members came together to create a petition calling for safety improvements.
hoiabc.com
Fire destroys home in Edwards
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
1470 WMBD
Collective bargaining talks for Peoria teachers could stretch ‘into the night’ – source
PEORIA, Ill. — Today marks another key round of collective bargaining for representatives with the Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and the Peoria Public School District 150 administrators. Today’s talks will once again include a federal mediator. A statement from PFT Local 780 President Jeff Adkins-Dutro says...
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
wcbu.org
'That's as much as we know:' Peoria Public Schools Board president explains negotiations statement
Peoria Public Schools Board president Martha Ross says she was "surprised" to hear the Peoria Federation of Teachers posted to social media opposing a statement she released Thursday following a second round of federal mediation. "After 8 hours of productive bargaining, all compensation-related items have been settled. The Board (represented...
1470 WMBD
Update: Drowning victim identified as Spring Bay resident
SPRING BAY, Ill. — The man whose body was found in the Illinois River near Spring Bay Wednesday has now been identified. Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman says Fondulac Park District Police recovered the body of 28-year-old Keith Kohtz around 6:13 p.m. just Northwest of Sankoty Lakes. Kohtz’ body...
wglt.org
When Queen Elizabeth II began her reign, Bloomington-Normal was very different
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. When she ascended the throne in 1952, most present-day Britons, and most Americans for that matter, were not yet alive. Queen Elizabeth ruled for a period that is about a third of the length of U.S. history. Since then, America...
