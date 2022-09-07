Read full article on original website
Rural health care now available in 14 Michigan counties
A new in-home and mobile health care provider network is restructuring medical care access for those who struggle to access hospitals and providers. Homeward recently said it is bringing comprehensive health care to the rural Michigan community. As a way of addressing nurse shortages and the inaccessibility of physician care...
West Michigan Works! commended by U.S. Department of Labor
A regional workforce development agency earned new status for its involvement with apprenticeships. West Michigan Works! said it received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration as an Apprenticeship Ambassador. The DOL Apprenticeship Ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations,...
Miller Johnson launches new subsidiary
Michigan-based law firm Miller Johnson recently launched Michigan Growth Advisors. Founded by Joe Agostinelli, Michigan Growth Advisors’ purpose is to help its clients understand the public incentives that can bridge the gap between a project’s cost and financial viability and is available to all Miller Johnson clients. Michigan...
