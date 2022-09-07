ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Death notices for Sept. 7

By The Olympian staff
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0hlLY0kn00

Brewer , Walter L., 97, Aberdeen, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Mullins , Janell K., 79, Montesano, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Schilling , Barbara Whiteside, 94, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Auburn Regional Medical Center. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
POULSBO, WA
Nationwide Report

Duane M Martin And Rita L Lyman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident Near Shelton (Mason County, WA)

Official reports from Shelton state that 2 people died on Wednesday morning at around 7.30 AM on Highway 101 located a little outside Shelton. The driver alleged to have caused the accident sustained injuries in the incident and is suspected of being impaired. He was then booked into County Jail for investigation of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence.
SHELTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Obituaries
City
Montesano, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan Hospital
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

On 09/06/22 at 2:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Pinedrop Ct NE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Anthony Kwamie Blakeney, 28, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. On 09/06/22 at 8:02 p.m. in the 7300 block of Comanche Ln SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Zachary Burke Willis, 33,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KOMO News

Multiple vehicle accident near Shelton ends in two dead, two injured

SHELTON, Wash. — Multiple people are dead after a three-vehicle Mason County crash. Washington State Patrol said the crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Wallace Kneeland has shut down the road. It's unclear what happened, but the crash involves a commercial truck, which rolled over. WSP,...
SHELTON, WA
masonwebtv.com

Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck

A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
SHELTON, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
3K+
Followers
125
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy