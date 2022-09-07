Death notices for Sept. 7
Brewer , Walter L., 97, Aberdeen, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Mullins , Janell K., 79, Montesano, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Schilling , Barbara Whiteside, 94, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Auburn Regional Medical Center. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
