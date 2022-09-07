Read full article on original website
Miami football versus Southern Mississippi: Game, live stream and injury information
The Miami football team will host Southern Mississippi on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami began the 2022 season with a 70-13 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Southern Mississippi had a heartbreaking 29-27 four-overtime loss in their season opener at home last Saturday. Miami football legacy running back Frank Gore Jr. returns...
Miami football made right 2020 RB decisions over Frank Gore Jr.
The Miami football social media verse has questioned why the Miami football program did not sign legacy running back Frank Gore Jr. Miami made the right decisions in the class of 2020 signing RBs Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton over Gore. Chaney and Knighton were higher rated than Gore in the class of 2020.
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. returns home Saturday
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. will return to South Florida with Southern Mississippi when the teams play on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Gore starred at Coral Gables High School just like his synonymous father. As a senior in 2019, Gore ran for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns. In...
Orange Blossom a classic
Miami Gardens, Fla. – For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida was more than a football game, more like a family reunion. After a 43-year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black...
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000
A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis
Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
Woman with dementia reported missing in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Flossie Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, and flower dress with a green shirt on top. Police...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
Gov. DeSantis proposes 50% toll discount for Florida drivers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Miami at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 headquarters. Unlike his previous event in Dover, the Miami engagement is not a campaign stop.
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Brightline train in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Rescue crews airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Friday morning. The train struck the victim, who appeared to be a young woman, as she walked onto the tracks near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue at around 7 a.m.
