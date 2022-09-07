ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Times

Orange Blossom a classic

Miami Gardens, Fla. – For many alumni and students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the return of the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend in South Florida was more than a football game, more like a family reunion. After a 43-year absence, the celebrations surrounding football between historically Black...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Coral Gables, FL
Sports
Coral Gables, FL
College Sports
Fast Casual

Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida

Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
MIAMI, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000

A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
PLANTATION, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
Miami New Times

The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch

Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis

Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Gears Up for Change

North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#College Football#Clemson#Espn#Sports Acc Power Rankings#The Acc Coastal Division#Rb Jaylan Knighton#Bethune Cookman
Click10.com

Woman with dementia reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Flossie Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, and flower dress with a green shirt on top. Police...
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Eater

13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Brightline train in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Rescue crews airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Friday morning. The train struck the victim, who appeared to be a young woman, as she walked onto the tracks near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue at around 7 a.m.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy