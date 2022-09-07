ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Muskegon prosecutor appointed to review criminal allegations against DePerno, others

The Muskegon County prosecutor will decide whether the Republican candidate for attorney general, a state lawmaker and others should be criminally charged in connection with their efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.  DJ Hilson, a Democrat, was appointed Thursday to serve as a special prosecutor over a sweeping investigation into allegations of tampering with voting machines in small, rural Michigan municipalities. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requested the appointment, noting Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Juvenile lifer Amy Black released from prison 31 years after killing Muskegon County man

MUSKEGON, MI – After serving 30-plus years behind bars for a murder she committed at the age of 16, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer, has been released from prison. Black, now 48, was paroled Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, Chris Gautz, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections, confirmed with MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
13abc.com

A Local pastor is accused of pulling a gun on his wife

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
AdWeek

Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Arrest Made in Jenison House Fire

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A suspect is in custody following a house fire and a possible family disturbance in a Jenison subdivision on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob MacKeller, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melody Lane, in the area...
JENISON, MI
Detroit News

Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects

The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
