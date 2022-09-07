Read full article on original website
Domestic violence charge makes judicial candidate even more qualified, attorney says
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A judicial candidate is even more qualified to sit on the bench now that he’s been arrested for domestic violence, according to a Thursday statement released by his attorney. Muskegon attorney Jason Kolkema, a candidate for 14th Circuit judge, was arrested after several witnesses...
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
Acquitted in accidental shooting, Grand Rapids police officer wants civil lawsuit dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids police officer acquitted of careless discharge of a firearm has asked a judge to dismiss a man’s lawsuit that alleged the man was nearly struck by the officer’s bullet. Gregory Bauer, a 20-year officer, was found not guilty last week...
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Muskegon prosecutor appointed to review criminal allegations against DePerno, others
The Muskegon County prosecutor will decide whether the Republican candidate for attorney general, a state lawmaker and others should be criminally charged in connection with their efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election. DJ Hilson, a Democrat, was appointed Thursday to serve as a special prosecutor over a sweeping investigation into allegations of tampering with voting machines in small, rural Michigan municipalities. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requested the appointment, noting Republican...
Kent County Prosecutor reviewing charges in Burger King teenager assault case
WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that he will be reviewing the charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King. The Wyoming Police Department submitted the assault charges and Becker says that he will review them, but...
Juvenile lifer Amy Black released from prison 31 years after killing Muskegon County man
MUSKEGON, MI – After serving 30-plus years behind bars for a murder she committed at the age of 16, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer, has been released from prison. Black, now 48, was paroled Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, Chris Gautz, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections, confirmed with MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
A Local pastor is accused of pulling a gun on his wife
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
Man arrested in central Mexico for missing woman’s murder
A man wanted for the murder of a Grand Rapids-area woman was arrested in central Mexico, north of Mexico City, earlier this week, police say.
Ottawa Co. deputies investigate arson, domestic disturbance
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a domestic disturbance potentially led to a house fire.
Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
Arrest Made in Jenison House Fire
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A suspect is in custody following a house fire and a possible family disturbance in a Jenison subdivision on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob MacKeller, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melody Lane, in the area...
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Man gets prison for crash that caused miscarriage
The driver of a stolen car who crashed and caused a teen girl to miscarry has been sentenced to prison.
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
Sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect who brandished handgun, tried to run away
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot a suspect Friday after they brandished a gun and tried to run away.
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital
A suspect and two Ottawa Co. deputies went to the hospital Friday after the suspect led several departments on a chase that spanned across several counties.
