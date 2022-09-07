Read full article on original website
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken’s Borough Council to discuss Main Street Overlay Task Force
On the September 7th agenda for Conshohocken’s Borough Council is a discussion of a Main Street Overlay Task Force. This has been discussed over the past few months and a community brain-storming session was held in May. Any overlay would amend the borough’s zoning code to allow for new...
NBC Philadelphia
Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia
Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
Booker’s Restaurant and Bar Broken into, Robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at Booker’s...
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
buckscountyherald.com
Rockhill Drive Ramp in Bensalem to close for two years
The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for about two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S....
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
sanatogapost.com
Raffle’s Big Winners from Pottstown, Royersford
POTTSTOWN PA – Two residents of Pottstown, and a third from Royersford, were announced Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022) as this year’s largest prizes winners in the 25th annual cash raffle fund-raiser conducted by the TriCounty Active Adult Center (at top), 288 Moser Rd, Ste 1. The event “raises money to provide meals and programs that help older adults stay active and independent,” center Executive Director Brian Parkes said.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
thedp.com
Acme closed temporarily after City's inspection finds mice feces, debris in store
Acme Markets closed temporarily Thursday afternoon after the City’s recent inspection of the building found multiple instances of rodent activity, as well as an accumulation of debris and grease in several areas of the store. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has ordered Acme, which is located at 40th...
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
sanatogapost.com
Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters
BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
Norristown Times Herald
Shooting outside Conshohocken bar lands Norristown man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man is on his way to prison in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man during an altercation at a Conshohocken bar. Dashawn Lamar Anderson, 31, of the 800 block of Swede Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an October 2021 incident outside the Old Time Saloon in Conshohocken.
New Store at King of Prussia Mall Introduces Stylish-Sustainable Clothing Brand to Phila. Area
Everlane's King of Prussia presence is the Phila. area's introduction to its couture. Everlane has opened its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall; it is the brand’s tenth retail location nationally. Lisa Hay buttoned up the story for What Now Philly. The...
phl17.com
Missing man was last seen at midnight in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Wednesday. Police say 19-year-old Dominik McVay was last seen on the 700 block of South 10th Street at midnight. McVay was last seen wearing a blue shirt depicting a cat wrapped inside a...
Three Bucks County Homes Among the Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Metro Area in 2022
The three homes are all located in the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Bucks County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
