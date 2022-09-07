ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Rockhill Drive Ramp in Bensalem to close for two years

The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for about two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Raffle’s Big Winners from Pottstown, Royersford

POTTSTOWN PA – Two residents of Pottstown, and a third from Royersford, were announced Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022) as this year’s largest prizes winners in the 25th annual cash raffle fund-raiser conducted by the TriCounty Active Adult Center (at top), 288 Moser Rd, Ste 1. The event “raises money to provide meals and programs that help older adults stay active and independent,” center Executive Director Brian Parkes said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Shooting outside Conshohocken bar lands Norristown man in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man is on his way to prison in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man during an altercation at a Conshohocken bar. Dashawn Lamar Anderson, 31, of the 800 block of Swede Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an October 2021 incident outside the Old Time Saloon in Conshohocken.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phl17.com

Missing man was last seen at midnight in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Wednesday. Police say 19-year-old Dominik McVay was last seen on the 700 block of South 10th Street at midnight. McVay was last seen wearing a blue shirt depicting a cat wrapped inside a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Three Bucks County Homes Among the Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Metro Area in 2022

The three homes are all located in the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Bucks County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

