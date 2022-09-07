ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Early-morning Kinston house fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in Kinston. All of the Kinston Fire Department units along with some volunteer units responded to a house fire Wednesday around 5:26 a.m. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that when crews arrived at 903 McLewean St., the fire was still actively going. There were three adults, […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers

CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kinston, NC
newbernnow.com

Update to New Bern Police Investigation of Shooting on Main Street

On September 9, 2022, Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, of Pollocksville, was arrested in connection with the September 6, 2022, shooting in New Bern. Stewart has been charged with (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. Stewart was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $100,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance court date of September 12, 2022. This investigation is still active, and additional leads are being pursued.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man charged with a violent armed robbery in Greene County is accused of three other stickups in Greenville. Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said the man confessed to last Thursday’s robbery at the Speedway on U.S. 258 just outside of Snow Hill. In that robbery, a clerk was assaulted.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
NEW BERN, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child

RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man arrested 5 hours after barricading himself inside home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been arrested five hours after barricading himself inside his home after seeing law enforcement. The Rocky Mount Police Department says Mark Johnson, 36, has been charged with three counts of first-degree force sex offense, three counts of common law robbery, three counts of felonious restraint, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day this weekend

EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge and the Pet Adoption and Welfare society will hold a parade around the Inner Banks Saturday. It will start at the lodge on Miller Farm...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

