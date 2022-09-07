On September 9, 2022, Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, of Pollocksville, was arrested in connection with the September 6, 2022, shooting in New Bern. Stewart has been charged with (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. Stewart was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $100,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance court date of September 12, 2022. This investigation is still active, and additional leads are being pursued.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO