According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Says Will Smith’s Apology Video Is the ‘First Step’ to Possible ‘Redemption’
Regina Hall chooses her words carefully when asked about Will Smith’s recent video in which he apologized for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road,” Hall told me Monday at the premiere of her new comedy mockumentary, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” “The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it’s up to them…I know that wasn’t easy.” She related the Oscar fiasco to “Honk for Jesus.” Hall plays the wife of a popular pastor (Sterling K. Brown), who is on a quest to reopen their megachurch...
Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89
Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76
Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after...
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Band Together To Bash Will Smith During London Show: ‘F— Your Hostage Video’
On Saturday, comedy powerhouses Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle took the stage at London’s O2 Arena as part of their joint European stand-up tour, and once again reflected on their assaults earlier this year, reports Deadline. https://twitter.com/SuperGeeee/status/1566488866042920962?s=20&t=OPoClkFRN0qU_jIHoBzBNg. For the first time since the Oscars slap, Rock devoted a part...
Former 'SNL' star Rob Schneider says show was 'over' after this Hillary Clinton skit
Rob Schneider believes 'Saturday Night Live' was done in 2016, thanks to a Kate McKinnon performance right after Donald Trump was elected president.
‘Truly tasteless’: Chris Rock criticised for comparing Will Smith slap to Nicole Brown Simpson murder
Chris Rock is under fire for joking about the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, which he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after leaving her glasses at a restaurant in...
tvinsider.com
What ‘The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski Has Learned by Playing Diane Lockhart (VIDEO)
TV series come and go but not many have such a history as the stellar legal drama The Good Fight, which kicks off its sixth and final season on Thursday. Given the solidness of the show during its run (which began on CBS All Access and now ends on the newly branded Paramount+), the show is a gem for hardcore TV viewers who also watched the series from which it spun-off, The Good Wife, given we see the return of Wife‘s Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) and Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as well as get a verbal-only update on that show’s core characters Alicia Florrick (Juliana Margulies) and her corrupt ex-husband Peter Florrick (Chris Noth).
Chris Rock Says He Declined Academy Offer To Host Oscars In 2023
Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to return to the Oscars award show stage. According to AZ Central, the actor revealed he declined the chance to host the 2023 Academy Awards during a comedy show in Phoenix on Sunday night (Aug. 28). In the process, he allegedly made a joke regarding the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. He compared his return to the award show after being slapped by Will Smith to Brown Simpson’s return to the restaurant where she left her glasses.More from VIBE.comChris Rock's 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Animated Series Heading To The Small ScreenCarmelo Anthony Partners...
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix documentary
At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, former president Barack Obama and the late actor Chadwick Boseman had notable wins.
Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
Chris Wallace Show Sets Premiere Dates On HBO Max And CNN
Chris Wallace’s talk show will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 and two days later on CNN. Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? was one of the signature programs of CNN+, which folded in April just a month after its launch. Warner Bros. Discovery later announced that the show would continue in the fall on the different platforms. Under the new format, three episodes of the show will drop on Friday mornings on HBO Max, with Wallace hosting one-hour specials on Sunday evenings at 7 PM ET featuring the best of the three interviews. Among the guests planned for the season are Tyler...
It’s official: Josh Groban is headed back to Broadway
Josh Groban will star on Broadway in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Has Josh Groban been on Broadway before? When does “Sweeney Todd” premiere on Broadway? Who is Annaleigh Ashford?
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
