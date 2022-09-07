TV series come and go but not many have such a history as the stellar legal drama The Good Fight, which kicks off its sixth and final season on Thursday. Given the solidness of the show during its run (which began on CBS All Access and now ends on the newly branded Paramount+), the show is a gem for hardcore TV viewers who also watched the series from which it spun-off, The Good Wife, given we see the return of Wife‘s Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) and Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as well as get a verbal-only update on that show’s core characters Alicia Florrick (Juliana Margulies) and her corrupt ex-husband Peter Florrick (Chris Noth).

