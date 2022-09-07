Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Sixers Rival Viewed as Lone Suitor for Russell Westbrook?
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back into playoff contention after missing the 2022 postseason. Last year, the Lakers had high hopes for their new-look lineup, which featured the former MVP guard, Russell Westbrook. It’s safe to say the first phase of the Westbrook experiment in Los ...
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Mavs Double D: Are Doncic & Dinwiddie Top 10 Backcourt?
Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference finals last season.
Montrezl Harrell Signing With Philadelphia 76ers Spells More Trouble For Miami Heat
The Sixers continue their offseason improvement while Heat remained stagnant
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montrezl Harrell's Message to Hornets, Reacts to Joining Sixers
Montrezl Harrell bids farewell to the Hornets, and reacts to joining the Sixers.
Harden Gets Credit for Luring Montrezl Harrell to Sixers
James Harden helped the Sixers bring in the veteran big man, Montrezl Harrell.
Luka Doncic Eclipses Rudy Gobert in Historic Eurobasket Game
The Mavericks star lifted Slovenia past France with a performance for the ages.
Los Angeles Clippers have a bench that makes them serious title contenders in ’22-’23
On paper, the Los Angeles Clippers have a top team in the NBA. Big names like Kawhi Leonard and Paul
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers News: Did NBA 2K Do Russell Westbrook Dirty This Year?
ESPN panelists advocate for "Russ Being Russ."
Jalen Brunson: ‘Luka Doncic Should Be First-Ballot Hall of Famer’
Former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson still has loads of respect for Luka Doncic.
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on September 8. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him.
SB Nation
Luka Doncic made one of his wildest shots ever during EuroBasket win over France
Luka Doncic probably isn’t the best basketball player in the world right now — I’d put Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Steph Curry ahead of him, and you can debate your mama on the other close calls — but it feels like he’s going to claim that mythological title one day soon. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already proven he can put up monster regular season numbers, legendary playoff performances, and lift his team to surprising postseason success. And that’s just in the NBA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Every Phoenix Suns NBA 2K23 Rating
NBA 2K23 is finally here, and the Phoenix Suns have plenty of talented players in the game.
Jabari Smith received his rating on the NBA 2K video game
What should Jabari Smith's 2K rating be?
NBA 2K23 Releases Atlanta Hawks Ratings
NBA 2K23 released overall ratings for Atlanta Hawks. See how each player is graded by the video game developers.
NBA 2K23: List of Mavs' Roster Ratings
Spoiler alert: Luka Doncic was made the highest-rated player on the Dallas Mavericks.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0