Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Akron vs. Michigan State prediction, odds and best bet: Saturday, 9/10

The first real week of College Football has finished, and Week 2 will kick off Friday night with two different matchups and our experts have an Akron vs. Michigan State prediction. The Michigan State Spartans picked up a 35-13 home victory in their season opener against Western Michigan and will host Akron on Saturday at 4:00 pm EST. Our experts previewed the matchup and made a best bet, so let’s dive into their prediction with the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Chelsea finds late offense in defensive battle with Jackson

JACKSON – Neither Chelsea nor Jackson could crack the scoreboard in the first half Friday in their SEC-White battle at Dungy Field. But a 12-play, 88-yard drive burning the first five minutes of the second half put Chelsea ahead, and the Bulldogs added some insurance later for a 17-0 win.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

Hawaii has a QB battle, like Michigan, but for all the wrong reasons

Timmy Chang left Hawaii as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer. Finding a reliable quarterback in his first season as the school’s head coach has been a challenge. Two games into Chang’s coaching tenure, Hawaii has yet to throw a touchdown pass, which of course ranks tied for the fewest in the country. The quarterbacks have thrown a combined five interceptions, tied for the most in the country.
HONOLULU, HI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups

After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football

JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield

PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
NOVI, MI

