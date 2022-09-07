Read full article on original website
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
MLive.com
After breakout debut, Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon plans his next move
EAST LANSING – Jacoby Windmon had just put together the best day for a Michigan State pass rusher in nearly two decades, recording four sacks and a forced fumble in the Spartans’ season-opening win over Western Michigan. What was he thinking as he left the field?. “He said...
MLive.com
Daniel Barker makes instant impact in ‘surreal’ Michigan State debut
EAST LANSING – Daniel Barker already knew what it was like to play at Spartan Stadium. The tight end hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch for the game-winning score with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Illinois to a 37-34 victory at Michigan State in 2019.
MLive.com
What Michigan State’s Noah Kim did to earn backup QB spot
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne took every meaningful snap for Michigan State last season. It only took one game this year for that to change.
MLive.com
Akron vs. Michigan State prediction, odds and best bet: Saturday, 9/10
The first real week of College Football has finished, and Week 2 will kick off Friday night with two different matchups and our experts have an Akron vs. Michigan State prediction. The Michigan State Spartans picked up a 35-13 home victory in their season opener against Western Michigan and will host Akron on Saturday at 4:00 pm EST. Our experts previewed the matchup and made a best bet, so let’s dive into their prediction with the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
MLive.com
Chelsea finds late offense in defensive battle with Jackson
JACKSON – Neither Chelsea nor Jackson could crack the scoreboard in the first half Friday in their SEC-White battle at Dungy Field. But a 12-play, 88-yard drive burning the first five minutes of the second half put Chelsea ahead, and the Bulldogs added some insurance later for a 17-0 win.
MLive.com
Hawaii has a QB battle, like Michigan, but for all the wrong reasons
Timmy Chang left Hawaii as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer. Finding a reliable quarterback in his first season as the school’s head coach has been a challenge. Two games into Chang’s coaching tenure, Hawaii has yet to throw a touchdown pass, which of course ranks tied for the fewest in the country. The quarterbacks have thrown a combined five interceptions, tied for the most in the country.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching
EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 3 on Sep. 9
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 9, or Week 3 of the football season. Belleville 59, Livonia Churchill 8.
MLive.com
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups
After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
MLive.com
High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
MLive.com
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football
JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
MLive.com
Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield
PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
MLive.com
First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
MLive.com
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall championship fight postponed
FLINT – Claressa Shields has waited 10 years for an opportunity to avenge her only loss in the boxing ring. Now, she’s going to have to wait another month.
