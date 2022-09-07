Read full article on original website
Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect
A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits
Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
'It's pretty special': Brighton brothers both will make USGA debuts this week
They didn't necessarily like their chances. More than anything, they just wanted to play a cool golf course. So Blake and Derek Barribeau, brothers from Brighton, decided to enter the qualifier for the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Aug. 1 at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, New York. Neither had ever qualified for a United States Golf Association tournament, and they weren't banking on making it this time, either, so they turned the few days into a little golf trip.
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport
A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Hawaii
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Hawaii game at Michigan Stadium (8 p.m., Big Ten Network/950). ► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines weren't tested in the opener and likely won't be this week against the Rainbow Warriors,...
TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan
Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Detroit gang busted in $28M nationwide cellphone fraud conspiracy, feds say
Detroit — The Metro Detroit group "Clear Gods" perpetrated a more than $28 million nationwide scheme that involved stealing the identities of hundreds of victims and fraudulently obtaining cellphones, according to federal court records. The allegations emerged in an unsealed indictment charging seven alleged members of the group with...
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department violation. Here's why
One of downtown Detroit's most popular and historic restaurants is closed after a violation from the Detroit Health Department because of rodents. Lafayette Coney Island at 118 W. Lafayette closed on its own accord Tuesday, then reopened briefly, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Health Department. On Wednesday a notice from the health department appeared, stating the 98-year-old coney island "is not to be engaged in business or used as a food service facility until approved by the Detroit Health Department."
Dining calendar: New happy hour in Birmingham, Charity Preview dinner at Joe Muer and more
Parktoberfest at Campus Martius: This downtown Detroit park turns into a mini Bavaria for two days of local craft and imported beer, food trucks, games and a kids’ “Root Biergarten” from Faygo. Noon-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroit.org. Donuts and Cider Fest...
Clawson restaurant named one of the country's best by Bon Appetit magazine
Bon Appetit magazine this week released its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants, and one local new gem has made the cut. Sozai sushi restaurant in Clawson has been making news since chef and owner Hajime Sato debuted a year and a half ago. Forget California rolls and...
Rugged nonconference slate kicks off Michigan State basketball season
East Lansing — Michigan State has never shied away from playing a difficult schedule, and that won’t change this season. With games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova highlighting the docket, Michigan State’s 2022-23 schedule was released on Thursday, the same day the Big Ten announced schedules for the entire conference.
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Police locate family of toddler girl found in Gibraltar
Gibraltar — Police said they have located the family of a little girl who was found early Thursday. "We have located the family of the missing child and are grateful for the support received in the last few minutes," officials said Thursday in a post on the department's official Facebook page. "Thank you, everyone."
Brandon Naurato, Michigan interim hockey coach, could earn as much as $300K in next year
Brandon Naurato, named Michigan’s interim hockey coach in early August, could earn a maximum of $300,000 in the next year. Naurato has an annualized salary of $300,000 and will be paid in equal monthly amounts of $25,000 for the duration of his role as interim head coach, according to a salary letter agreement obtained Wednesday by The Detroit News through an open records request. It was signed Aug. 7 by Naurato and athletic director Warde Manuel.
