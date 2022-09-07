Read full article on original website
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon
Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi spotted following the death of her ex Anna Heche
Ellen DeGeneres has been photographed for the first time since the tragic death of her ex Anne Heche. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted in Montecito, CA, having lunch with spouse Portia de Rossi. GrosbyGroup Rightfully so, they seemed to be...
Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Together In Chicago Weeks After ‘Flirty’ Date In Philly
Jennifer Hudson and Common appear to be getting extra close with each other weeks after they were seen on a one-on-one date with each other, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old EGOT winner was seen in Chicago at her annual back-to-school giveaway. Hudson started the event to honor her late nephew Julian D. King who was a victim of gun violence. In October 2008, Julian was murdered by the ex-husband of Hudson’s sister. King would have turned 21 on Sunday. Hudson was at the event with her sister Julia who was Julian’s mother. In photos from the event,...
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight
Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some...
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child
It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their first baby together, his third
Nicolas Cage’s first baby with wife Riko Shibata, his third, arrived on Wednesday. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People, saying, “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter.” “Mother and daughter are doing fine,” the rep assured. The actor, 58, is also the father of sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively. Page Six confirmed in January that the “National Treasure” star was expecting baby No. 3 with the 29-year-old entrepreneur. Three months later, Cage told Kelly Clarkson that they had a baby girl on the way and planned to...
Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos
Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.
Jennifer Lopez Confesses Wedding To Ben Affleck Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ Before Big Day
Even Jennifer Lopez has wedding mishaps! The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, took to her newsletter On The JLo to share details and stunning new photos from her wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, 50. And she didn’t hold anything back, sharing that several “unexpected setbacks” threatened to derail the fairy tale, star-studded ceremony almost twenty years in the making.
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement
Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son's Meltdown on Car Ride Back from Vacation
"I know it's been fun, but vacation's over! OK?" Andy Cohen is sharing some highly relatable adventures in parenting. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old Bravo boss shared a video of his 3-year-old Benjamin Allen throwing a tantrum while driving back from their family vacation. Cohen approached the meltdowns with a...
Y&R’s Christian LeBlanc Shows Off His New Haircut!
Fans have noticed that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Christian LeBlanc (Michael) was letting his hair and beard grow in recent months, and that was because he was preparing to play the character of Big Daddy in an off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. But since...
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Comments About Their Difficult Relationship: ‘I Needed Unconditional Love’
The family feud continues. Britney Spears fired back at son Jayden Federline‘s comments about their relationship after he defended his grandparents’ decision to place her in the conservatorship in a recent interview. “So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with ‘I...
