ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie on Babymoon

Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy! Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement. The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Together In Chicago Weeks After ‘Flirty’ Date In Philly

Jennifer Hudson and Common appear to be getting extra close with each other weeks after they were seen on a one-on-one date with each other, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old EGOT winner was seen in Chicago at her annual back-to-school giveaway. Hudson started the event to honor her late nephew Julian D. King who was a victim of gun violence. In October 2008, Julian was murdered by the ex-husband of Hudson’s sister. King would have turned 21 on Sunday. Hudson was at the event with her sister Julia who was Julian’s mother. In photos from the event,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Outsider.com

Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child

It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their first baby together, his third

Nicolas Cage’s first baby with wife Riko Shibata, his third, arrived on Wednesday. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People, saying, “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter.” “Mother and daughter are doing fine,” the rep assured. The actor, 58, is also the father of sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively. Page Six confirmed in January that the “National Treasure” star was expecting baby No. 3 with the 29-year-old entrepreneur. Three months later, Cage told Kelly Clarkson that they had a baby girl on the way and planned to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Confesses Wedding To Ben Affleck Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ Before Big Day

Even Jennifer Lopez has wedding mishaps! The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, took to her newsletter On The JLo to share details and stunning new photos from her wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, 50. And she didn’t hold anything back, sharing that several “unexpected setbacks” threatened to derail the fairy tale, star-studded ceremony almost twenty years in the making.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement

Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy