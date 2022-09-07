Read full article on original website
Related
This Simple Hack Will Change The Way You Clean Window Blinds
Window blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners, however, they can be tough to keep clean. this simple hack will change the way you clean your blinds.
I’m a cleaning pro – the most common vacuuming mistake which means your carpet’s full of dirt
VACUUMING your home is a necessary evil but make sure you're not wasting your time. One Instagram user has revealed the correct way to clean your carpet, and ensure that all dirt is removed. Heather Rhodes, who runs the account Woah Heather Rhodes, shared a simple vacuuming hack that will...
Costco's New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms
We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently....
5 best bath towels so your college student can show off while drying off
Shop these best bath towels on Amazon, from brands like Pinzon and Coyuchi, which are great for college students headed to the dorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Often Should You Be Cleaning Your Couch Cushions?
Even for the notorious neat freaks among us, cleaning your couch probably isn't a part of your regular cleaning routine (via Martha Stewart). Still, when you think about it, our couches probably get dirty a lot more quickly than we think. From lounging to snacking to entertaining guests, the couch is where a lot of stuff goes down — and that lot of stuff involves crumbs, dirt, and germs.
SFGate
7 best robot vacuums of 2022
We updated this article in July 2022 to ensure the featured products vetted and tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute were in stock and correctly priced. Close your eyes and picture it for a moment: An unassuming appliance going from room to room doing your least favorite chore for you while you put your feet up or maybe even while you’re at work or running errands. Robot vacuums can make this dream a reality, and you don’t need to break the bank to afford one.
How to clean a coffee maker with vinegar
Browsing for DIY methods to keep your coffee maker pristine and in working order? Perhaps you want to save money on buying specialist cleaning tablets or need a fix now and can't get to the shops. Well, you need to know how to clean a coffee maker with vinegar. It's...
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. You want to be prepared for any situation on the road, and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BHG
How to Clean a Washing Machine Filter
Chances are you know that your dryer has a lint trap that needs to be cleaned regularly. But you might not realize that the washing machine also has a filter designed to catch and trap lint and other debris. This filter needs to be cleaned to ensure that your washer runs safely and at peak performance. Neglecting to clean a washing machine's filter can leave clothes dirty and smelly, and over time can cause damage to the machine itself.
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Cozy Blanket Is the 'Perfect Throw for Lounging' — and It's 50% Off Now
“Their weight and semi-softness have made these affordable blankets a family favorite for TV watching!” With temperatures finally starting to drop and sweater season mercifully almost upon us, it's the perfect moment to ready your space for the cool, crisp days ahead by stocking up on some new throw blankets for every cozy spot in the house. And if you're blanket shopping on a budget, there's no better option to combine style and affordability than the Dii Diamond Throw Blanket, currently up to a whopping 50 percent off...
Amazon Just Dropped Double Discounts on This Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 'Great Suction'
“The amount of debris it picks up is remarkable” If high prices have been preventing you from investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, here's a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, the Trifo Emma Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale, and thanks to Amazon's stackable on-site coupon, you can save twice on the handy cleaning gadget. With up to 4,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum picks up everything from pet hair and dust to dirt and crumbs. It has a main brush and a six-claw...
How To Swap Out Common Cylindrical Door Locks
Cylindrical locks are versatile, easy to install, and suitable for most types of doors. Here is how to swap out a common cylindrical door lock.
These Reusable Dish Cloths Have Shoppers Abandoning Paper Towels — and They're on Sale at Amazon for $18
They’re odor-resistant and multifunctional Household chores can be tasking — but sometimes, all it takes is a minor upgrade to the products you use to lessen your daily burden. For instance, you may want to consider swapping out the paper towels and sponges for the customer-loved Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, which are reusable dishcloths currently on sale at Amazon. These reusable dishcloths are Amazon best-sellers and have more than 34,000 five-star ratings. They're made from cellulose and cotton and are highly absorbent and durable. And unlike paper towels,...
LG Styler ShoeCase offers ShoeCare to improve your footwear management and cleaning
Take better care of your sneakers and heels with the LG Styler ShoeCase. This footwear care solution works with ShoeCare to not only manage your shoes but also take ideal care of them. Offering hygiene-enhancing TrueSteam technology, they take care of your expensive designer, luxury, and limited-edition sneakers. ShoeCase shows off your beloved sneaks thanks to its transparent panels, and ShoeCare makes sure they stay in tip-top shape. Inside the case, your shoes remain safe from humidity and UV light, and the 360-degree rotating turntable showcases them at every angle. Moreover, the modular design allows up to 4 ShoeCases to stack on top of each other. Furthermore, the Zeo-Dry filter has absorbent properties thanks to zeolite, which soaks up moisture and removes odors.
Can You Put Your Bath Mat In The Dryer After Washing?
Bath mats are both functional and add to the design and comfort of a bathroom. However, can you put your bath mat in the dryer after washing it?
Is The Grove Collaborative Cleaning Subscription Box Worth The Money?
Because of this subscription service's many perks, most people often wonder if Grove Collaborative is too good to be true. Well, let's find out.
Amazon Shoppers Call the Bissell Little Green Machine a 'Stain Eraser,' and It's on Sale Today
“The before and after were like night and day” If you've been brainstorming ways to finally rid your couch or carpet of that dark spot — but haven't quite figured out the type of heavy machinery is needed to remove tough stains — all you require is a powerful carpet cleaner. Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, which is currently marked down at Amazon — a rarity, since this top-rated device hardly ever goes on sale. The device works to lift away messes from...
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon
“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris. Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
Why You Shouldn't Try Building Your Own Tiny House
Tiny houses reduce the cost of living, promote environmental friendliness, and offer freedom to travel. But, here's why you shouldn't try building one yourself.
House Digest
New York, NY
63K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0