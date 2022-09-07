Mark Stone Anticipated to Be Ready For Opening Night

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon says forward Mark Stone is expected to be available when the 2022-23 season begins.

There have been a lot of questions pertaining to the status of Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone as of late.

Stone underwent back surgery back in May after missing more than two months (Feb. 9 to April 12) of the 2021-22 season due to injury.

In his 37 games played for the Golden Knights last season, Stone recorded nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said on the "VGK Insiders Show" on Tuesday that Stone is expected to be healthy enough to suit up for the team at the start of this season.

"Mark's in town, he's skating. Our expectation is he's going to be available for the opening of the season. What that means exactly with respect to training camp, we'll see. And I think that when you have these offseason surgeries, -- Laurent Brossoit is another one -- really, you don't have that definitive timeline until the players get here.

"They work with your medical team, you see how they respond to certain treatments, to certain levels of intensity. There's a reason that teams at times appear to be vague with respect to timelines on injuries is because it's hard to pinpoint. ... Once we get on the ice and once we see how players react that are coming off injuries, or surgeries, or lengthy rehabs, we'll know more at that time."

It's no question the Golden Knights were hit hard by the injury bug last season, and that it ultimately determined their fate, but McCrimmon does not anticipate the same extent of hardship to follow the team this season.

"I'm not expecting that it'll be more of the same," McCrimmon said. "I'm expecting that we're going to have reasonable health as most NHL teams would expect. Is there going to be injuries over the course of the year? Certainly. That's part of the game and we'll deal with them at that time. But injuries, and talking about them to the length that we have, those are things that we want to put in the rear-view mirror as much as possible."

