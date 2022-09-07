Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Gathering to mark ‘Distinguished Democrats’ of 2022
Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022. The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City. Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is...
sungazette.news
GOP to look at endorsing candidates, bonds
The Arlington County Republican Committee later this month is likely to consider whether to endorse any candidates for local office, and whether to support any of the six bond referendums, totaling a half-billion dollars, on the local ballot this year. A Sept. 6 e-mail to the party’s rank-and-file asked individuals...
sungazette.news
‘Missing Middle’ dominates first County Board debate of season
Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
sungazette.news
Elimination of emergency-preparedness panel causes some brushback
The Arlington County government does love its acronyms, and over the recently departed summer replaced “EPAC” with “CARRT.”. The move has not won universal approval, but perhaps first some definitions are in order. EPAC stands for the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission, appointed by and reporting to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Despite the surrender of Italy, the Sun’s editor is discounting the likelihood that the war in Europe will be over by Christmas. September 11, 1958:. •• Federal funding would be lost if Virginia officials opt to close public...
sungazette.news
Vienna Council honors young, young at heart
A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
sungazette.news
ArtsFairfax bestows grants on 40+ organizations
ArtsFairfax has announced more than $430,000 in operating-support grants to 44 non-profit arts and culture organizations. The grants provide “significant investment in the local arts economy, empowering a broad spectrum of Fairfax cultural organizations to become more resilient, stable and poised for growth,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax, a non-profit organization that operates in conjunction with the Fairfax County government.
sungazette.news
55+ News, 9/8/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. FOLK-MUSIC FANS TO ENJOY SINGALONG: A folk-music singalong will...
RELATED PEOPLE
sungazette.news
Arlington Schools & Military, 9/8/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Jami Thomas of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama. •• Anna Sophia Massaro, the daughter of John and Patricia Donnelly...
sungazette.news
Letter: Enough with the sidewalks in Vienna
Editor: My family has been residing in Vienna since 1994, and we oppose the proposed construction of further sidewalks in the town. Sidewalk construction has already sacrificed too much of the green fields, flowers, shrubs and trees that attracted us to Vienna. More sidewalks are NOT necessary, nor are theu an important amenity for residents.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 9/8/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. CHARGES LEVIED IN CRASH THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN IN SEVEN CORNERS: A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A busy Saturday
Even before some high-school football games begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, that morning already will have been a busy local sports day with a couple of big annual events taking place. At 8:30 a.m. at Barcroft Park in Arlington, girls softball games begin for the 21st annual First Responders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Marshall High grad resumes baseball career on behalf of Great Britain
Kent Blackstone assumed his baseball playing days were over. But the Marshall High School graduate was wrong. Blackstone recently was contacted by the Great Britain team about getting ready to play for the squad that will be participating in a 12-team qualifying tournament this month in Regensburg, Germany, for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Blackstone jumped at the chance and began baseball workouts in Arlington with some of his former minor-league Maryland Blue Crabs teammates, including Yorktown High graduate Jake Marshall, in preparation for the competition.
sungazette.news
Some interesting weekend football games on tap
There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
sungazette.news
Great Falls Senior Center to host 10th-anniversary festivities
The Great Falls Senior Center will host its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at River Bend Country Club. “After 10 years of events, bus trips, fun and fellowship, we are ready to party!” organizers said. Registration is required for the event by Sept. 16, and...
sungazette.news
Police: Dog goes to pokey before owner reports it missing
On Aug. 29 at 9:50 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of Adahi Road, S.E., in Vienna alerted police that a dog was found running at large. The dog had no collar or identifying information, so an officer transported the canine to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. A short...
Comments / 0