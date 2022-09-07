ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

sungazette.news

Gathering to mark ‘Distinguished Democrats’ of 2022

Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022. The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City. Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

GOP to look at endorsing candidates, bonds

The Arlington County Republican Committee later this month is likely to consider whether to endorse any candidates for local office, and whether to support any of the six bond referendums, totaling a half-billion dollars, on the local ballot this year. A Sept. 6 e-mail to the party’s rank-and-file asked individuals...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

‘Missing Middle’ dominates first County Board debate of season

Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Elimination of emergency-preparedness panel causes some brushback

The Arlington County government does love its acronyms, and over the recently departed summer replaced “EPAC” with “CARRT.”. The move has not won universal approval, but perhaps first some definitions are in order. EPAC stands for the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission, appointed by and reporting to the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 9/8/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Despite the surrender of Italy, the Sun’s editor is discounting the likelihood that the war in Europe will be over by Christmas. September 11, 1958:. •• Federal funding would be lost if Virginia officials opt to close public...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna Council honors young, young at heart

A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

ArtsFairfax bestows grants on 40+ organizations

ArtsFairfax has announced more than $430,000 in operating-support grants to 44 non-profit arts and culture organizations. The grants provide “significant investment in the local arts economy, empowering a broad spectrum of Fairfax cultural organizations to become more resilient, stable and poised for growth,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax, a non-profit organization that operates in conjunction with the Fairfax County government.
FAIRFAX, VA
sungazette.news

55+ News, 9/8/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. FOLK-MUSIC FANS TO ENJOY SINGALONG: A folk-music singalong will...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington Schools & Military, 9/8/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Jami Thomas of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama. •• Anna Sophia Massaro, the daughter of John and Patricia Donnelly...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Letter: Enough with the sidewalks in Vienna

Editor: My family has been residing in Vienna since 1994, and we oppose the proposed construction of further sidewalks in the town. Sidewalk construction has already sacrificed too much of the green fields, flowers, shrubs and trees that attracted us to Vienna. More sidewalks are NOT necessary, nor are theu an important amenity for residents.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 9/8/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. CHARGES LEVIED IN CRASH THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN IN SEVEN CORNERS: A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A busy Saturday

Even before some high-school football games begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, that morning already will have been a busy local sports day with a couple of big annual events taking place. At 8:30 a.m. at Barcroft Park in Arlington, girls softball games begin for the 21st annual First Responders...
BURKE, VA
sungazette.news

Marshall High grad resumes baseball career on behalf of Great Britain

Kent Blackstone assumed his baseball playing days were over. But the Marshall High School graduate was wrong. Blackstone recently was contacted by the Great Britain team about getting ready to play for the squad that will be participating in a 12-team qualifying tournament this month in Regensburg, Germany, for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Blackstone jumped at the chance and began baseball workouts in Arlington with some of his former minor-league Maryland Blue Crabs teammates, including Yorktown High graduate Jake Marshall, in preparation for the competition.
MARSHALL, VA
sungazette.news

Some interesting weekend football games on tap

There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
LANHAM, MD
sungazette.news

Great Falls Senior Center to host 10th-anniversary festivities

The Great Falls Senior Center will host its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at River Bend Country Club. “After 10 years of events, bus trips, fun and fellowship, we are ready to party!” organizers said. Registration is required for the event by Sept. 16, and...
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Dog goes to pokey before owner reports it missing

On Aug. 29 at 9:50 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of Adahi Road, S.E., in Vienna alerted police that a dog was found running at large. The dog had no collar or identifying information, so an officer transported the canine to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. A short...
VIENNA, VA

