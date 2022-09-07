Read full article on original website
‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
Police training expert; serving warrant can be particularly dangerous for police
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are mourning two brothers in blue, shot and killed while carrying out everyday police work, the serving of a warrant. But members of the law enforcement community say police work is never typical. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Investigator Frank...
Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
Man shot by Hall County deputy had a glove instead of a gun, says sheriff
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy in Hall County is on administrative leave after shooting a man with a glove in his hand. It happened on the night of Sept. 3, according to Sheriff Gerald Couch. Couch says the shooting victim has wrecked his motorcycle and tried to leave the...
More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies
Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training.
Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
Smyrna woman arrested after contraband smuggling attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Smyrna woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle contraband into the DeKalb County Jail. Cara Leanne Johnson was arrested after parking in a spot reserved for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. The arresting officer noticed a black bag in her hand and a rope dangling from a broken cell window. Johnson was questioned and arrested; a body search revealed a bag of tobacco, a lighter and two packs of rolling paper.
Two in custody after Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies were ‘ambushed’ serving a warrant
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two individuals are in custody after Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant, according to the Cobb County sheriff. Sheriff Craig Owens confirmed two deputies were serving a warrant at a Marietta home but...
Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
‘Noon Light’ app alerted police to arrest man for rape in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he held a 17-year-old female from Harris County at knifepoint and raped her on Monday morning. But it was an app the victim used that pinged her phone, alerted authorities to her location and led Habersham County police to arrest the man.
Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation accepting donations for fallen deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Sherriff’s Foundation, which is a registered nonprofit organization, is accepting money to support the families of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed Sept. 8 in the line of duty. “Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic...
Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and killed on the evening of Sept. 8. Here is what we know so far:. Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive in Marietta to serve a warrant for a “theft by deception” charge.
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night. Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.
Atlanta LGBTQ+ advocates warn Texas PrEP ruling could have far reaching impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community is sounding the alarm about a federal ruling in Texas where a judge says requiring companies to cover the costs of HIV prevention medications violates religious freedom. Local advocates worry the ruling could set a precedent and impact other states, including Georgia.
Video released related to fatal shooting at pizza restaurant in Clarkston
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department is trying to locate 3 people who were involved in a shooting at Halal Pizza and Cafe on North Indian Creek Drive on Aug. 28. DCPD says the victim was picking up food at around 7:30 p.m. when the three potential...
