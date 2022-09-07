ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

CBS 46

Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County identified during press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. Additional details about the shooting were revealed...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Smyrna woman arrested after contraband smuggling attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Smyrna woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle contraband into the DeKalb County Jail. Cara Leanne Johnson was arrested after parking in a spot reserved for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. The arresting officer noticed a black bag in her hand and a rope dangling from a broken cell window. Johnson was questioned and arrested; a body search revealed a bag of tobacco, a lighter and two packs of rolling paper.
SMYRNA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation accepting donations for fallen deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Sherriff’s Foundation, which is a registered nonprofit organization, is accepting money to support the families of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed Sept. 8 in the line of duty. “Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night. Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.
ATLANTA, GA

