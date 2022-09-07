8 students sickened after eating cannabis gummies

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.

A spokesperson for Litchfield Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, said the incident happened while the students were at school on Tuesday. The school has kids in grades 6th through 8th.

He said, at least eight students ate the gummies, and as a result, EMS had to transport one of the students to an area hospital.

All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and Williamson said the students were experiencing “varying degrees of nausea and lethargy following the incident.”

School officials said some of the children didn’t know what they were eating.

Law enforcement has raised concerns in the past that THC gummies are packaged to look like real candy.

