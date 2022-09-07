ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

8 students sickened after eating cannabis gummies

By Dave Nethers, Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.

A spokesperson for Litchfield Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, said the incident happened while the students were at school on Tuesday. The school has kids in grades 6th through 8th.

5 reasons FDA warns about delta-8 THC products

He said, at least eight students ate the gummies, and as a result, EMS had to transport one of the students to an area hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3272Vl_0hlLWI3Y00
Courtesy: Akron Public Schools
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpfpn_0hlLWI3Y00
Courtesy: Akron Public Schools

All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and Williamson said the students were experiencing “varying degrees of nausea and lethargy following the incident.”

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

School officials said some of the children didn’t know what they were eating.

Law enforcement has raised concerns in the past that THC gummies are packaged to look like real candy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Akron father advocating for AEDs in public spaces

AKRON, Ohio — Logan Schmidt was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome when he was four-years-old, now he is advocating for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed in public spaces to help others be prepared. Long QT is an uncommon but not rare heart signaling disorder that can cause...
AKRON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Cannabis gummies blamed for sickening middle school students in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — Several students reported being sick and one was taken to a hospital after eating cannabis gummies at school on Tuesday. Akron Public Schools said that at least eight students at Litchfield Community Learning Center ate cannabis-infused gummies at school, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. One student was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Health
Akron, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Health
wksu.org

Jewett Park in Akron receives makeover from community

Community members are giving a park in Akron a major makeover this week. Jewett Park, in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood, is a recipient of an Akron Parks Challenge grant. Jewett Park had been neglected and underutilized for at least several decades before community members started working on a plan...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Human chain marks overdose deaths

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Thc#Ems#School#Nexstar Media Inc
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary

Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy