When I was growing up, neither side of my family spoke too much about our family history. Sure, there was the occasional story told and names were mentioned, but no real connections were made to past generations that would have been “before our time.” I grew up knowing who my grandparents were, but not much beyond them. People would come up to me and say we were cousins, but I would have no idea how we were related (and this included some folks who I shared a last name with). Now I am not blaming my family or holding them solely responsible for not passing down that knowledge; it was just that the topics never came up and as a youth, I never asked.

BASSETT, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO