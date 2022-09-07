Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County School board discusses meal prices, other projects
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Roanoke County School Board held its monthly meeting to go over new policy changes, and projects that need to get done in some of the district’s schools on Thursday. During the meeting, the board approved raising the price of school meals. Breakfast will...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
wfxrtv.com
Appalachian Power helps the Rescue Mission of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Representatives from Appalachian Power and the Rescue Mission of Roanoke spoke on Friday about how Appalachian Power’s Take Charge Virginia, a small business direct program was able to help the Rescue Mission of Roanoke with energy savings throughout their facility. The program provided funding...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
Police officers promoted, beloved pharmacist recognized at Town Council meeting
Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
My Family Reunion at the Bassett Historical Center
When I was growing up, neither side of my family spoke too much about our family history. Sure, there was the occasional story told and names were mentioned, but no real connections were made to past generations that would have been “before our time.” I grew up knowing who my grandparents were, but not much beyond them. People would come up to me and say we were cousins, but I would have no idea how we were related (and this included some folks who I shared a last name with). Now I am not blaming my family or holding them solely responsible for not passing down that knowledge; it was just that the topics never came up and as a youth, I never asked.
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
wfxrtv.com
Taco Week: Elote Alebrije
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ tacos— for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Elote Alebrije’s catering...
wfxrtv.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital lowers visitation level
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The visitation level has shifted at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Franklin County. The hospital has been at red-level visitation since Aug. 31 and has changed its visitation level to yellow as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This level allows the...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
wfxrtv.com
Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
wfxrtv.com
Emergency financial assistance program sees 85% increase in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With inflation taking more and more money out of our budgets, many people have been burdened by high energy costs, and many say that sometimes they’re left with almost no way to pay their bills. While the state regulates the cost of electricity, it...
Franklin News Post
6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
wfxrtv.com
3-time Olympic cyclist Kristin Armstrong visits Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s Blue Ridge held a meeting at the Roanoke City Market building downtown about the future of biking in the area. Sharing the stage with officials – decorated female cyclist and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong. Armstrong says that she’s the growth of cycling in the Roanoke area as a positive — not just for cycling enthusiasts – but also the region as a whole.
wfxrtv.com
Taco Week: Food Hut RKE
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) – All week long, we are talkin’ tacos — for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. Proceeds from Taco Fest benefit Roanoke-based...
WSLS
Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
