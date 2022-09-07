ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County School board discusses meal prices, other projects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Roanoke County School Board held its monthly meeting to go over new policy changes, and projects that need to get done in some of the district’s schools on Thursday. During the meeting, the board approved raising the price of school meals. Breakfast will...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Appalachian Power helps the Rescue Mission of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Representatives from Appalachian Power and the Rescue Mission of Roanoke spoke on Friday about how Appalachian Power’s Take Charge Virginia, a small business direct program was able to help the Rescue Mission of Roanoke with energy savings throughout their facility. The program provided funding...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
ROANOKE, VA
Vinton Messenger

Police officers promoted, beloved pharmacist recognized at Town Council meeting

Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.
VINTON, VA
Henry County Enterprise

My Family Reunion at the Bassett Historical Center

When I was growing up, neither side of my family spoke too much about our family history. Sure, there was the occasional story told and names were mentioned, but no real connections were made to past generations that would have been “before our time.” I grew up knowing who my grandparents were, but not much beyond them. People would come up to me and say we were cousins, but I would have no idea how we were related (and this included some folks who I shared a last name with). Now I am not blaming my family or holding them solely responsible for not passing down that knowledge; it was just that the topics never came up and as a youth, I never asked.
BASSETT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Taco Week: Elote Alebrije

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ tacos— for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Elote Alebrije’s catering...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital lowers visitation level

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The visitation level has shifted at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Franklin County. The hospital has been at red-level visitation since Aug. 31 and has changed its visitation level to yellow as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This level allows the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Emergency financial assistance program sees 85% increase in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With inflation taking more and more money out of our budgets, many people have been burdened by high energy costs, and many say that sometimes they’re left with almost no way to pay their bills. While the state regulates the cost of electricity, it...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council

Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

3-time Olympic cyclist Kristin Armstrong visits Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s Blue Ridge held a meeting at the Roanoke City Market building downtown about the future of biking in the area. Sharing the stage with officials – decorated female cyclist and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong. Armstrong says that she’s the growth of cycling in the Roanoke area as a positive — not just for cycling enthusiasts – but also the region as a whole.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Taco Week: Food Hut RKE

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) – All week long, we are talkin’ tacos — for WFXR’s Taco Week!. Each day leading up to the first-ever Roanoke Taco Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event. Proceeds from Taco Fest benefit Roanoke-based...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
BLACKSBURG, VA

