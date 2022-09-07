ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado retailers getting rid of plastic bags

WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT. KKTV 11 News at 4...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Hemet, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
City
Weed, CA
KKTV

Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs appeared to be ditching plastic bags this month, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A couple days after 11 News reached out about the signs, a representative with corporate stated they are working to remove the...
MONUMENT, CO
KKTV

Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Recount lawsuit filed by indicted Colorado clerk and recorder thrown out by judge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A last-ditch effort by an indicted Colorado clerk and recorder to contest an election loss was ended by a judge. In June, Tina Peters of Mesa County lost her bid to become the Republican party nominee for Colorado secretary of state. An ensuing recount doubled down on those results, handing Peters just 13 additional votes and keeping her firmly behind winner Pam Anderson, who received 43 percent of the vote to Peters’ 29 percent. A third candidate, Mike O’Donnell, carried the remainder of the ballots.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy