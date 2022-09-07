Read full article on original website
CSI: Colorado is #1 state in the U.S. for car theft, Pueblo ranks #9 for cities
DENVER (KKTV) - A new study by Common Sense Institute states Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle theft. -Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle theft. Ranked #1 in America in 2021, in the first 6 months of 2022 (January – June), the motor vehicle theft rate increased another 17.2%.
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
Colorado retailers getting rid of plastic bags
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT. KKTV 11 News at 4...
Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs appeared to be ditching plastic bags this month, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A couple days after 11 News reached out about the signs, a representative with corporate stated they are working to remove the...
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
Recount lawsuit filed by indicted Colorado clerk and recorder thrown out by judge
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A last-ditch effort by an indicted Colorado clerk and recorder to contest an election loss was ended by a judge. In June, Tina Peters of Mesa County lost her bid to become the Republican party nominee for Colorado secretary of state. An ensuing recount doubled down on those results, handing Peters just 13 additional votes and keeping her firmly behind winner Pam Anderson, who received 43 percent of the vote to Peters’ 29 percent. A third candidate, Mike O’Donnell, carried the remainder of the ballots.
