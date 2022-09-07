GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A last-ditch effort by an indicted Colorado clerk and recorder to contest an election loss was ended by a judge. In June, Tina Peters of Mesa County lost her bid to become the Republican party nominee for Colorado secretary of state. An ensuing recount doubled down on those results, handing Peters just 13 additional votes and keeping her firmly behind winner Pam Anderson, who received 43 percent of the vote to Peters’ 29 percent. A third candidate, Mike O’Donnell, carried the remainder of the ballots.

