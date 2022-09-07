ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as the Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
WILBRAHAM, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee directs flags to be lowered

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Is RI the Epitome of Ethical Politicians in America? No Corruption Cases in Nearly 4 Years

It has been nearly four full years since a politician — elected or appointed — has been charged on the grounds of political corruption in Rhode Island. In a state that is often considered synonymous with political corruption, the new unheard-of streak sparks serious questions — is this four-year period an aberration, is there a lack of attention by federal and state law enforcement, or have we entered a new era?
POLITICS
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island-Based CVS Looks to Revive Doctor House Calls

When many of us were kids, a doctor's examination often occurred at home rather than in the doctor's office. House calls were common back then, before HMOs and massive medical clinics and conglomerates became the norm. Wikipedia says, "In the early 1930s, house calls by doctors were 40 percent of...
HEALTH SERVICES
Turnto10.com

New COVID-19 boosters coming to Rhode Island

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in the state this week and next. These comprehensive, bivalent booster doses were authorized and recommended by federal health officials and are meant to target two strains of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoLocalProv

NEW: U.S. Government Hits Survivor TV Star Richard Hatch With New Lawsuit

Newport’s own Richard H. Hatch Jr., the winner of the first season of the CBS reality show 'Survivor,' was hit with a tax lawsuit by the United States of America on Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The federal suit seeks to enforce tax liens against real property owned...

