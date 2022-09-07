Read full article on original website
Elorza calls for ExpressVote machines to be removed for Tuesday’s primary
Voting rights groups quickly disagreed with Elorza's call to remove the machines due to various errors.
Pelosi will headline Providence rally for gov candidate Helena Foulkes
Foulkes’ late mother, Martha Dodd Buonanno, was Pelosi’s college roommate and close friend.
Rhode Island Primary: What you need to know
Voters in Rhode Island will have one more chance to cast their ballots on Primary Election this upcoming Tuesday.
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Democrats vying for RI governor clash in final TV debate
Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and former Secretary of State Matt Brown made their cases and traded barbs during a one-hour event that aired live on WPRI 12.
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as the Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
RI Board of Elections chief denies responsibility for checking candidate names after ballot mishap
Bob Rapoza, the executive director of the Board of Elections, said his staff was not responsible for checking that the correct candidate names were in the ExpressVote machines.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee directs flags to be lowered
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
RI governor candidates spend big with primary around the corner
Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee spent over $700,000 during recent weeks as he seeks to fend off four Democratic primary challengers.
GoLocalProv
Is RI the Epitome of Ethical Politicians in America? No Corruption Cases in Nearly 4 Years
It has been nearly four full years since a politician — elected or appointed — has been charged on the grounds of political corruption in Rhode Island. In a state that is often considered synonymous with political corruption, the new unheard-of streak sparks serious questions — is this four-year period an aberration, is there a lack of attention by federal and state law enforcement, or have we entered a new era?
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
ABC6.com
McKee, Department of Transportation kick off $36M paving project on I-295
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation kicked off a $36 million paving project on Interstate 295 Wednesday. The roadway will be repaved from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island state line to the merge with Interstate 95 in Warwick. The Department of...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Rhode Island-Based CVS Looks to Revive Doctor House Calls
When many of us were kids, a doctor's examination often occurred at home rather than in the doctor's office. House calls were common back then, before HMOs and massive medical clinics and conglomerates became the norm. Wikipedia says, "In the early 1930s, house calls by doctors were 40 percent of...
McKee orders flags lowered for Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully Thursday at 96 after a 70-year reign.
Turnto10.com
New COVID-19 boosters coming to Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in the state this week and next. These comprehensive, bivalent booster doses were authorized and recommended by federal health officials and are meant to target two strains of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
RI personal injury attorney Tom Sparks dies
Personal injury attorney Tom Sparks, known for his quirky TV commercials and billboards, passed away suddenly Wednesday, according to his law firm.
GoLocalProv
NEW: U.S. Government Hits Survivor TV Star Richard Hatch With New Lawsuit
Newport’s own Richard H. Hatch Jr., the winner of the first season of the CBS reality show 'Survivor,' was hit with a tax lawsuit by the United States of America on Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The federal suit seeks to enforce tax liens against real property owned...
