COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO