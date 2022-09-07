Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
2 South Carolina detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
Columbia Star
Robinson Gray moves into WestLawn, its new home in the BullStreet District
The future has arrived, which means a new beginning for Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte— and for Columbia. Robinson Gray recently moved to WestLawn, the BullStreet District’s newest office building and the first mass timber commercial building in Columbia. Featuring 79,000 sq. ft., WestLawn is the largest of its kind in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
Thousands attend 9-11 remembrance 5K in Columbia to honor the fallen
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attack in the United States. In remembrance of the day, thousands of military personnel, first responders, and community members gathered Friday for a 5K run with the proceeds supporting those who made the ultimate sacrifice. "I...
WIS-TV
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd at the intersection of Nates Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it...
FOX Carolina
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
wach.com
President Biden, Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff following Queen's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — To honor the death of Queen Elizabeth II, both President Biden and Governor McMaster are requesting flags be flown at half-staff. In an announcement from State officials, President Biden has requested the US Flag be flown at half-staff until September 17. Additionally, the Governor has...
DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
coladaily.com
City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus
The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
His body was found nearly 2 years ago. Authorities still don't know his name
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have released a sketch of a man who was found dead nearly two years ago with hopes it will help them learn who he was. The Columbia Police Department released the sketch, which was provided by a forensic artist at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), on Friday.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
50 mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
