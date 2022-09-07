ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Robinson Gray moves into WestLawn, its new home in the BullStreet District

The future has arrived, which means a new beginning for Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte— and for Columbia. Robinson Gray recently moved to WestLawn, the BullStreet District’s newest office building and the first mass timber commercial building in Columbia. Featuring 79,000 sq. ft., WestLawn is the largest of its kind in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd at the intersection of Nates Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus

The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

50 mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

