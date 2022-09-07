Read full article on original website
Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges related to border wall fundraiser
NEW YORK CITY – Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to New York charges related to the "We Build the Wall" fundraiser. Bannon turned himself in to New York authorities and was charged with six counts, including money laundering in the second degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree, and conspiracy in the fourth and fifth degrees. The indictment alleges that Bannon used WeBuildTheWall, Inc. to draw contributions from a crowdfunding website, which were then funneled through "various third party entities," with part of the money going to the CEO of WeBuildTheWall despite that organization and the CEO making repeated statements that he would not be compensated.
Former Epstein mentor and New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg found dead
Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor to Jeffrey Epstein and one-time owner of the New York Post, has been found dead, according to reports.Mr Hoffenberg’s body was discovered by police as they performed a welfare check on him at his home in Derby, Connecticut.The 77-year-old spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of running a $500m Ponzi scheme in the early 1990s.The Derby Police Department said they were called to the home in Mount Pleasant St to perform a welfare check at 8pm on Tuesday, in a statement posted to Facebook that did not identify Mr Hoffenberg.An initial autopsy...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in San Jose, California, on June 27. A Bed Bath & Beyond executive who plunged to his death on Friday stood accused in a lawsuit—along with activist investor Ryan Cohen—of participating in a “pump and dump” scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Steve Bannon, Ushered into Criminal Court Handcuffed and Smirking, Pleads Not Guilty to Border Wall Fraud Claims
Ushered into a Manhattan criminal courtroom in handcuffs, a smirking Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges related to a scheme to defraud donors of We Build the Wall. The indictment broadly mirrors the federal allegations pardoned by former President Donald Trump. Officers removed Bannon’s handcuffs before the...
Former Trump advisor Bannon charged with fraud in New York
Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon was charged with fraud Thursday over a scheme that misappropriated millions of dollars donated for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico. "Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors' political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seeks new fraud trial
Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday asked for a new trial, saying a star prosecution witness showed up at her home saying he felt he had "done something wrong." Attorneys for Holmes argued that Rosendorff was a star witness for prosecutors, and that his statements put the guilty verdict in doubt.
Hochul leans on feds for rising costs of Gateway Tunnel
(The Center Square) – Rather than try to downplay reports that costs for the Gateway Tunnel project are going up, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leaned into it Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference to unveil a new Penn Station concourse for the Long Island Rail Road, Hochul told reporters that it was important to get the word out regarding the increased cost of the passenger rail tunnels connecting New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River.
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering and conspiracy in New York
Pardon Trump granted to former top strategist on similar charges applied to federal not state crimes
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
Disgraced Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Requests New Trial
Eight months after her fraud conviction tied to her leadership of blood-testing startup Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes has requested a do-over. The disgraced former CEO has asked a federal judge in California for a new trial, claiming that a key witness for the prosecution came to her and expressed regret. A new document filed with the US District Court for Northern District of California recounts that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff came to Holmes' house unannounced on Aug. 8 and said "he feels guilty" for the role he played in Holmes' conviction, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
