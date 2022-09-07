Read full article on original website
Michigan State lands former four-star Penn State signee from transfer portal
The Spartans add another talented EDGE rusher from the portal
Purdue unveils game day uniform for Week 2 matchup with Indiana State
Purdue football is coming off of a blackout in Week 1 of the season, and the Boilermakers are keeping the black trend going in Week 2. During the season opener, the Boilermakers unveiled an all-black combination to set the blackout vibe in West Lafayette. The atmosphere was incredible despite Purdue falling in the final minutes to Penn State.
Big Ten Roundtable (Episode 2): Ohio State 's Defense Makes Statement, Can Penn State Contend?
We learned a lot in the first week of the college football season, and what really stood out was Ohio State's defense looking great in a win over Notre Dame and Penn State reminding everyone just how good then can be. Here's our second popular ''Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast of the season.
Hoosier Newsstand, September 9
We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. Tom Allen's return to defensive play calling yields results: Indy Star. Indiana's offensive line against Idaho's front seven: Hoosier Huddle. Five things to watch against Idaho: Courier Press. Offensive line ready to improve: Journal Gazette.
What's New at Penn State's Beaver Stadium This Season?
Tailgate 'cabanas' and new concessions mark the beginning of Beaver Stadium's 63rd season.
Penn State-Ohio football weather forecast from Joe Murgo
Penn State football opens its 2022 home season against Ohio at Beaver Stadium Saturday. This is our weather forecast for the game, which is slated to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on ABC. WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, a Penn State graduate, is back to provide...
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Idaho on Saturday
Indiana football hosts the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. for a Week 2 matchup. The Hoosiers are coming off a 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, and Idaho kept things close at Washington State in a 24-17 loss. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State an easy pick in Week 2?
It’s time once again to see what the staff at Nittany Lions Wire is thinking about this weekend’s matchup between Penn State and Purdue. After opening the season in exhilarating fashion at Purdue, Penn State opens its home schedule in Beaver Stadium against the Ohio Bobcats. Ohio is also coming off a victory in its season opener and figures to present some similar problems for the Penn State defense that Purdue managed to pull off. Sam was the lone soul predicting Penn State to lose at Purdue in Week 1. Fortunately, it appears he has learned his lesson this week. Interesting to...
Penn State basketball to play marquee conference game at The Palestra in 2023
Penn State basketball will be heading off to Philadelphia and playing at the esteemed The Palestra, per Penn State Athletics. The B1G has released the full 20-game men’s basketball schedules, including Penn State playing a home game at The Palestra. A return for the Nittany Lions to the historic...
Penn State makes top-four for 2023 corner; Lions great will have number retired by Pittsburgh Steelers: Newsstand
Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Sept. 6 include the Lions making a 2023 corner’s top four plus news about Franco Harris, who will have his number retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s time to dive into Wednesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and...
Penn State brings new food, updated bag policy to Beaver Stadium; latest on Lions in the NFL: Newsstand
Penn State football news, notes, and updates include changes at Beaver Stadium for this year’s home slate, plus an update on Nittany Lions in the NFL and much more. It’s time to dive into Wednesday’s top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics. Penn State...
Purdue Football Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Matchup Against Indiana State
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said wide receiver Broc Thompson and defensive end Joe Anderson will be game-time decisions for Saturday's game against Indiana State. Wide receiver Elijah Canion will not play against the Sycamores.
Pitt Basketball to Play Pair of Exhibitions vs. Clarion, Edinboro
The Pitt Panthers will ramp up to the regular season with a pair of exhibition games.
Penn State Vs. Ohio Prediction: Ending the Streak
The Lions have gone 17 games without a 100-yard rusher. That streak ends Saturday at home vs. Ohio.
